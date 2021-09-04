Cleveland Indian Ernie Clement to Rehab Saturday at Canal Park

(AKRON, OHIO) - Cleveland Indians infielder Ernie Clement is scheduled to play on rehab with the Akron RubberDucks in Saturday's 7:05 p.m. game against the Altoona Curve at Canal Park.

Clement will play in his first rehab game since being placed on the 10-day Injured List Aug. 26. The 2018-2019 Akron RubberDuck is batting .227 with two home runs and seven RBI in 36 games with Cleveland in his rookie season.

The Indians' fourth-round pick in 2017, Clement played 113 regular season games (his most at any minor league level) as a RubberDuck in 2018-19, with a .259 average, one home run, 29 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.

