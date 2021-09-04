Michael Toglia Homers But Yard Goats Lose

Hartford, CT- Yard Goats first baseman Michael Tolia cranked his third home run since joining the Yard Goats but Hartford fell to Reading 5-2 on Saturday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. Fightins catcher Logan O'Hoppe smashed a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning leading Reading past the Yard Goats in the fifth game of a six-game series. Michael Baird pitched well in four innings during his spot start for the Yard Goats.

Reading scored the first run of the game on Matt Kroon's RBI single in the third inning, scoring Chris Cornelius to make it 1-0.

The Yard Goats took a 2-1 lead on Michael Toglia's two-run homer in the fourth inning, his third of the season and his first at Dunkin' Donuts Park. However, the Fightin Phils tied the game in the sixth inning on Grenny Cumana's RBI double to make it 2-2.

The Fightins' took a 5-2 lead on Logan O'Hoppe three-run homer in the ninth inning. With two outs in the ninth inning, Reading rallied with a single and a walk setting up the big hit. O'Hoppe followed with a 3-run homer in the left center field seats.

The Yard Goats continue the homestand on Sunday afternoon against the Phillies affiliate at Dunkin' Donuts Park at 1:05 PM. Tickets are available by visiting the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com and the video stream available on MiLB.TV.

Reading 5, Hartford 2

WP- Kyle Dohy (4-0)

LP- Will Gaddis (2-8)

S- Brian Marconi (13)

T-3:23

A- 6,850

