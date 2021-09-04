Bats Continue Charge as Senators Cruise, 8-1

The Senators offense exploded for a second straight day in the Sens 8-1 win over Erie Saturday night at UPMC Park in Erie. The Sens hit a pair of two-run home runs to go in front 4-0. Harrisburg had a hit in every inning but one and only went in order once.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Jackson Tetreault started and went six innings for the win. He allowed just a run on six hits while striking out seven. He was solid throughout the outing.

Carlos Navas pitched two frames striking out the side in the seventh.

Reid Schaller pitched a perfect ninth striking out the side.

WITH THE GAVEL

Aldrem Corredor hit a first inning two-run home run and later singled.

Jacob Rhinesmith hit a two-out two run shot in the third inning and also doubled.

Cole Freeman had three hits and scored twice.

Ian Sagdal went two-for-four with an RBI and a run scored.

Gilbert Lara had a two-run eighth inning double.

FILIBUSTERS

Over the last two games the Senators have scored 17 runs on 25 hits and raised their team batting average 3 points from .228 to .231. Harrisburg pitchers combined to strike out 14 Erie batters.

ON DECK

The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game six of their six-game series Sunday at 1:35 p.m. at UPMC Park in Erie. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 1:15 p.m.

