September 4, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

September 4, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







HAVE A NIGHT, TRISTON CASAS - Top Red Sox prospect, Triston Casas demolished three home runs last night in Portland's doubleheader sweep of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He homered twice and plated five runs as part of a 3-for-4 showing to lead the Sea Dogs to an 8-3 win over New Hampshire in the first game then also went deep and finished 2-for-4 in the nightcap, a 9-2 Sea Dogs victory. Casas now has 10 homers this season.

13-GAME HITTING STREAK - Ronaldo Hernandez extending hit hitting streak to thirteen-games last night in the twin bill. During his hitting streak he is batting .469 (23-for-49) with 11 doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI. He has also drawn one walk and has only struck out 11 times. He has a .878 slugging percentage and 1.387 OPS.

OTHER ACTIVE STREAKS - Rio Gomez and Joan Martinez continued their scoreless streaks last night. LHP Rio Gomez has not allowed a run in his last 14 appearances spanning 22.0 innings with only 13 hits and 24 strikeouts. RHP Joan Martinez has not allowed a run in his last nine games (11.0 innings) while allowing seven hits and striking out 13.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Sea Dogs are currently on a three-game winning streak and are quickly making up ground in the Double-A Northeast League Standings. The Akron RubberDucks continue to hold the top spot in the league with the Bowie Baysox in second place, and Somerset Patriots in third. The Sea Dogs are only 2.0 games out of a playoff spot as they remain in fourth place.

SEA DOGS ROSTER MOVES - Prior to tonight's game, LHP Matthew Kent has been promoted to AAA Worcester Woo Sox. Former first round selection by the Boston Red Sox, Jay Groome, has been promoted from A+ Greenville as well as infielder Karson Simas. Kent was 6-3 with a 3.43 ERA in 22 games for the Sea Dogs. He has pitched 57.2 innings allowing 22 earned runs on 63 hits while striking out 44 batters and walking only 10. Simas was a 25th round selection by the Red Sox in 2019. He was with the GCL Red Sox in 2019 and hit .211 in 11 games with four RBI, four walks and eight strikeouts.

JAY GROOME TO MAKE DOUBLE-A DEBUT - The former first round pick will make his Double-A debut this evening with the Sea Dogs. A member of the Red Sox' 40-man roster, he began the season ranked by Baseball America as one of the Red Sox' top 10 prospects in 2017 (No. 3), 2018 (No. 1), 2019 (No. 4), 2020 (No. 8), and 2021 (No. 6). Also ranked by Baseball America as having the best curveball among Red Sox minor leaguers entering the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Groome began the 2021 season with A+ Greenville Drive. With the Drive, he started in 18 games going 3-8 with 5.29 ERA and tossed 81.2 innings allowing 52 runs (48 earned) on 76 hits while walking 32 and striking out 108. Groome opposing hitters to a .244 batting average.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.