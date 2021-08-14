Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve

ERIE SEAWOLVES (48-40, 7.0 GB SW Div, 3rd) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (46-40, 8.0 GB SW Div, 4th)

RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (1-2, 4.78 ERA) VS. RHP Osvaldo Bido (2-4, 4.82 ERA)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14 / 7:05 PM / UPMC PARK

SUNDAY, AUGUST 15 VS. ALTOONA, 1:35 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP A.J. LADWIG (5-5, 4.781ERA) vs. LHP Omar Cruz (2-2, 3.43 ERA)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 17 AT RICHMOND, 6:35 PM - THE DIAMOND

LHP JOEY WENTZ (0-4, 4.15 ERA) vs. RHP Aaron Blair (0-2, 4.15 ERA)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18 AT RICHMOND, 6:35 PM - THE DIAMOND

RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (4-4, 5.63 ERA) vs. LHP Michael Plassmeyer (1-6, 4.42 ERA)

LAST GAME

The Erie SeaWolves had another dominant offensive showing against the Altoona Curve on Friday night at UPMC Park. Erie scored in six different innings, including the final five frames on route to a 9-3 win. Riley Greene continued to torment the Altoona pitching staff, as he went 4-for-5 at the plate with a two-run home run and three runs scored. For the sixth straight game, Erie scored in the first inning, thanks to an RBI double by Ryan Kreidler, and another run on an error. Erie got more production thanks to homers from Greene, John Valente, and Brady Policelli. Beau Brieske only lasted four innings in his start, while Chavez Fernander, Chance Kirby, and Gerson Moreno held Altoona to just one more run over the night.

