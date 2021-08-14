Flying Squirrels Split Double-Header against Baysox

BOWIE, Md. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels split a double-header against the Bowie Baysox on Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium, falling in Game 1, 10-9, before putting up three home runs in a 10-1 victory in Game 2.

Richmond (44-45) snapped its three-game losing streak with their win in Game 2 and has hit 11 home runs during the road series against the Baysox (52-35).

Game 1

Win: Tyler Erwin (3-2)

Loss: Patrick Ruotolo (3-1)

Save: --

TOG: 2:52

In a high-scoring affair, the Richmond Flying Squirrels fell, 10-9, to the Bowie Baysox on a walk-off, two-RBI double from Patrick Dorrian in Game 1 of Saturday night's double-header at Prince George's Stadium.

After holding a five-run lead, the Flying Squirrels were outscored 8-2 from the third through the seventh, including five runs in the final frame.

Ronnie Williams entered the game in the fourth inning and retired the first eight batters faced. In the seventh inning, Bowie had back-to-back singles against him, then Grenier blasted a three-run home run to make it 9-8. Patrick Ruotolo (Loss, 3-1) replaced Williams and allowed a hit, one walk and a two-run walk-off double from Patrick Dorrian.

Richmond hammered six runs across in the third inning with six hits, three of them for extra bases, to take a 7-2 lead. Brandon Martorano led off the inning with a walk then David Villar brought him home with an RBI double to tie the game, 2-2. Sandro Fabian continued the hit train with an RBI triple and later scored off a wild pitch.

Vince Fernandez doubled and then Will Wilson mashed an RBI single. Mitchell Tolman and Luis Alexander Basabe followed with RBI singles for six consecutive hits in the inning.

Cadyn Grenier homered with two outs in the third inning off Richmond starter Matt Frisbee to make it 7-3.

Bowie struck back with two runs to make it 7-5 in the fourth inning off an RBI double from Seth Mejias-Brean and an RBI single off the bat of Kyle Stowers.

Martorano increased the Richmond advantage to 9-5 with a two-run homer to left-center field off Bowie reliever Luis Perez. It was Martorano's fifth home run of the year and his second of the series.

The Flying Squirrels opened the scoring, 1-0, in the second inning off a sacrifice fly from Tolman that scored Fabian from third base.

Bowie struck back in the bottom of the second inning when Cody Roberts launched a two-run home run to left field and gave the Baysox a 2-1 lead. It was Roberts' first home run with the Baysox this season.

Frisbee surrendered 10 hits, five runs and two walks with four strikeouts over 3.1 innings.

Bowie starter Blaine Knight pitched 2.2 innings with six hits, six runs and two walks allowed. Tyler Erwin (Win, 3-2) pitched a scoreless top of the seventh inning, retiring each of the three batters he faced.

Game 2

Win: Akeel Morris (3-0)

Loss: Cody Sedlock (5-3)

Save: --

TOG: 2:30

Attendance: 3,109

Three home runs and a solid start from Akeel Morris pushed the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 10-1 victory over the Bowie Baysox in game two of the double-header.

Morris (Win, 3-0) held the Baysox to one run and two hits while tying a season-high seven strikeouts in his start for the Flying Squirrels. He retired the first 10 batters faced to begin the ballgame.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the first inning, Will Wilson collected a full-count walk to bring home Diego Rincones and gave the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead.

The Flying Squirrels racked up four runs in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead. Jacob Heyward began the frame with a solo home run, his ninth on the season. Later in the inning, Sandro Fabian blasted a three-run homer to left field. It was the fourth time this season that the Flying Squirrels have launched two homers in an inning.

With a runner at first and two outs in the fourth, Fabian cranked his second home run of the game to left that brought the Flying Squirrels' advantage to 7-0. Fabian became the second Flying Squirrels player to have a two-homer game this season.

Johnny Rizer led off the fifth inning with a solo home run to make it 7-1. It was the first hit that Morris allowed.

After Vince Fernandez led off the sixth inning with a triple, he scored on a wild pitch from Steven Klimek and put the Richmond lead at 8-1.

The Flying Squirrels tacked on two more in the seventh inning to make it 10-1 off an RBI single from Shane Matheny and an RBI groundout from Andres Angulo.

Cody Sedlock (Loss, 5-3) allowed five runs off four hits and four walks over 2.0 innings in his start for Bowie.

The road trip concludes Sunday afternoon with a first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. Right-handed pitcher Trenton Toplikar (2-6, 4.90) will make the start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Gray Fenter (4-2, 6.75) for Bowie.

The team comes back to Richmond from Aug. 17-22 for a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves (Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers). Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

