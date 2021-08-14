Miraculous Rally Caps Opener In Doubleheader Split

Down four runs in the seventh and final inning of game one of the doubleheader with Richmond Saturday, Bowie found a way. The Baysox got a three-run home run from Cadyn Grenier to move within one and later saw Patrick Dorrian double home two runs in a dramatic 10-9 walk-off win.

In the opener, Richmond scored six runs in the third highlighted by a RBI triple by Sandro Fabian to lead 7-2 but the Baysox wouldn't go away. Grenier hit two home runs for the Baysox in a dominant day going 3-for-4 with two home runs and four driven in .Six Baysox recorded multi-hit games and combined for 15 hits. Cody Roberts first Double-A hit was a two-run home run in the win.

Blaine Knight started for Bowie and went 2.2 innings. He allowed six hits, six runs and two walks and did not record a strikeout. Luis Perez and Tyler Erwin finished the game, Erwin pitched in the seventh and got the win. He pitched a shutout inning with no walks or strikeouts, Erwin improved to 3-2 this year.

In game two, the Baysox went four innings before recording a hit as Johnny Rizer hit a solo home run in the fifth. Patrick Dorrian recorded Bowie's second hit in the sixth on a single. The Baysox were held to two hits and only drew three walks.

Six of Richmond's ten runs came via the home run. Jacob Heyward hit a solo homer in the second and Sandro Fabian hit two home runs. Fabian's first was a three-run homer to left center in the second. He hit his second home run in the fourth that scored two runs.

Cody Sedlock started for Bowie and went two innings. He allowed four hits, five runs, and four walks. Logan Gillaspie, Steven Klimek, and Tim Naughton finished the game. Klimek went two innings and gave up one hit, one run, and one walk. He also struck out five batters.

The Baysox will look to clinch the series Sunday afternoon at 1:35. There will be two right-handers on the mound with Gray Fenter (4-2, 6.75 ERA) starting for Bowie against Trenton Topkilar (2-6, 4.90 ERA).

