Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Richmond Flying Squirrels

August 18, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (50-41, 6.5 GB SW Div, 3rd) AT RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (44-47, 12.5 GB SW Div, 5th)

RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (4-4, 5.63 ERA) VS. LHP Michael Plassmeyer (1-6, 4.42 ERA)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18 / 6:35 PM / THE DIAMOND

GAME #92 / ROAD GAME #44 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19 AT RICHMOND, 6:35 PM - THE DIAMOND

RHP BEAU BRIESKE (1-0, 2.12 ERA) vs. RHP Akeel Morris (3-0, 6.04 ERA)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 20 AT RICHMOND, 6:35 PM - THE DIAMOND

RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (2-2, 4.38 ERA) vs. RHP Matt Frisbee (5-1, 2.35 ERA)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21 AT RICHMOND, 6:05 PM - THE DIAMOND

RHP A.J. LADWIG (5-5, 4.52 ERA) vs. RHP Trenton Toplikar (2-6, 5.23 ERA)

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves went to extra innings for the second straight game, but came out on top this time as they beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 2-1 in the opener of a six-game series at The Diamond on Tuesday night. The Squirrels jumped ahead in the bottom of the first inning against Erie starter Joey Wentz, scoring on a combination of a walk, a stolen base, a flyout, and a wild pitch. Erie promptly tied the game in the top of the second against Squirrels starter Aaron Blair as Dylan Rosa, in his first game back from Triple-A Toledo, blasted a two-out solo home run to left. The home run for Rosa was his seventh. The game remained tied into the 10th inning when the SeaWolves took their first lead of the night. Andre Lipcius was the free runner on second base. Rosa led off and singled up the middle on the first pitch, plating Lipcius for the go-ahead run. Joe Navilhon pitched a perfect tenth to lock in the save.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.