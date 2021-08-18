August 18, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

FIFTH SHUTOUT OF THE SEASON - Last night, the Sea Dogs offense produced 11 runs on 14 hits. Triston Casas went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI and Ronaldo Hernandez was 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI to lead the offensive attack. Portland jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning. Ronaldo Hernandez connected for a two-run double. Hudson Potts followed with a double of his own to score Hernandez. In the third inning, Portland extended the lead to 5-0 when Triston Casas doubled and scored on a two-run homer by Devlin Granberg, his 8th of the season. Casas added an RBI single in the fourth inning and a two-run double in the sixth inning. In the eighth inning, Hernandez connected for his second two-run double of the game and Hudson Potts added an RBI single to complete the scoring for Portland.

MURPHY SPINS A GEM - Chris Murphy held Binghamton to one hit over seven shutout innings last night. Murphy allowed a single to Jake Magnum and walked Brett Baty with one out in the first inning, then retired the next 20 consecutive batters. He struck out seven tossing 89 pitches, 56 for strikes. The 23-year-old improved to 2-0 and lowered his ERA to 2.12 Jose Disla relieved Murphy tossing a perfect eighth inning, making it 23 consecutive batters retired by the Sea Dogs.

SEA DOGS RELIEVERS ARE LOCKED IN - Two Portland relievers have been exceptionally strong for the Sea Dogs this season. LHP Rio Gomez has not allowed a run in his last 10 appearances spanning 13.2 innings with only nine hits and 13 strikeouts. RHP Joan Martinez has not allowed a run in his last five games (7.2 innings) while allow just two hits and striking out 10.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Portland Sea Dogs remain in second place in the Northeast League, 1.5 games behind the Akron RubberDucks. Somerset is now in sole possession of third place (2.0 games back) and the Bowie Baysox have fallen to fourth place in the Northeast League (2.5 games back). The RubberDucks are 7-3 in their last 10 games and are hosting the Harrisburg Senators in Akron this week. The Sea Dogs and RubberDucks are not going to meet this year in the regular season.

ON THE MOUND - Frank German will take the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched 8/11 at Somerset and tossed 5.0 innings allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits while walking one and striking out five. He has received three- straight losing decisions. German has faced the Rumble Ponies three times (two starts). In total, he has tossed 12.2 innings allowing seven runs (six earned) on 16 hits while walking four and striking out 14. German has 1-1 record and 4.26 ERA against Binghamton.

