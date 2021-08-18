Saturday, August 24, Doubleheader with Post-Game MEGA Blast

(Reading, PA) â Tonight's Reading Fightin Phils game against the Bowie Baysox (Orioles) has been rained out. The game will be made up Saturday, August 21 as a part of a single admission doubleheader beginning at 4:15. Head to rphils.com/tickets now, there's still great seats available!

Here's the information you might need:

- PLAYING TWO SEVEN INNING GAMES.

- Happy Hour 4:00-5:00 full stadium (Yuengling and Meier's Creek Brewing Company & Womelsdorf Beverage)

- Game 1 will begin at 4:15, with gates opening at 4:00

HARLEY PARADE â BETWEEN GAMES:.

Harleys will still arrive approx.. 4:20 (leaving classic 4PM)

Harley Parade will take place approx.. 5 minutes after game 1 ENDS.

- Game 2 will begin 30 minutes after Game 1 ends, but not before 6:45PM.

- Buffets will still be 5:45-8:15

- Fireworks will take place immediately after Game 2, the Mascot Band will perform post-game after Game 2

So, fans that were planning to come out for the 6:45 game, and then enjoy fireworks after, can still choose to do so. Fireworks will take place after that Game 2, which is now a 7-inning game, instead of a 9-inning game.

Fans looking forward to enjoying and extra game, can come out earlier for Game 1 â gates will open at 4:00PM, and Game 1 will begin at 4:15.

Saturday August 21st Promotional Info:

FEATURED GAME: 23rd Annual Harley Night w/ R-Phils Harley Game Cap (First 2,500 Adults 18 & Over) - Classic Harley-Davidson, Fireworks - PA Lottery, Special Mascot Band Post-Game Concert - Truist, Harley Tribute: Game Worn Harley Tribute Jerseys Auctioned & Raffled - Classic Harley-Davidson, BETWEEN-Game Parade of Harleys around the Warning Track, 4:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Meier's Creek Brewing Company & Womelsdorf Beverage, Post-Game Concert & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing. Gates Open 4:00. Seating Bowl Opens 4:00. Doubleheader at 4:15, second game will not start before 6:45.

