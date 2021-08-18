Playeros' Big Fourth Downs Perros Calientes, 7-1

The Harrisburg Senators and Akron RubberDucks donned their Copa de la Diversión identities on Wednesday night, and Los Playeros de Harrisburg used a five-run fifth to down Los Perros Calientes, 7-1 at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Harrisburg broke through in the top of the fourth, when a hit by pitch followed by three singles tied the game, 1-1. Los Playeros took the lead when Jakson Reetz reached on a fielder's choice RBI to make it 2-1 Harrisburg. An error and a two-run single plated three more to make it 5-1 Harrisburg.

Mound Presence

Juan Hillman began by tossing three scoreless innings. In the fourth, Hillman ran into trouble and allowed his five runs (two earned). In total, Hillman struck out five and walked two. Thomas Ponticelli followed with three perfect innings while striking out one. Aaron Pinto allowed a two-run homer to Jacob Rhinesmith while working the eighth inning. Manuel Alvarez followed with a scoreless inning and a strikeout in the ninth.

Duck Tales

Los Perros Calientes began the first inning with a leadoff walk and back-to-back singles to load the bases with no outs against Harrisburg starter Jackson Tetreault. Akron only scored when Bo Naylor worked a bases-loaded walk. Los Perros Calientes loaded the bases again in the fifth but did not score. They left 10 on base and were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Notebook

Hillman's loss was his first since June 27 and the first by any Akron starter since July 28...Jonathan Engelmann's two-hit game was his fifth multi-hit game of the season and extended a seven-game hitting streak...Brayan Rocchio's single in the first extended his hitting streak to eight games...Game Time: 3:06...Attendance: 2,638.

On the Pond

Union Home Mortgage Welcomes You Home To Canal Park for the six-game RubberDucks homestand with the Harrisburg Senators, continuing Thursday at 6:35 p.m. EDT. Akron left-hander Logan Allen (1-0, 3.42 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators left-hander Tim Cate (2-7, 5.97 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

