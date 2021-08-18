Yard Goats Rally Falls Short in Wild Ninth Inning

Hartford, CT - The Yard Goats rallied in the ninth inning to make it a one-run game, and had the potential tying run at third base, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats held on for a 3-2 win on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. The Yard Goats scored a run on a single and four wild pitches in the ninth inning, but reliever Adrian Hernandez struck out the final two batters to end the threat. Yard Goats shortstop Jose Gomez had two hits, including a double and scored both Harford runs.

The Fisher Cats scored the first run of the game in the first inning as Chavez Young's two-out RBI single scored Samad Taylor, giving New Hampshire a 1-0 lead off starter Karl Kauffmann. New Hampshire added a run in the fifth inning on Jordan Groshans' sixth homer to make it 2-0.

The Yard Goats had some opportunities to score in the first three innings off New Hampshire starter Luis Quinones, but ended up stranding four runners in the first three innings. The best chance came in the first inning as Jameson Hannah had a one-out triple and Hartford had runners at the corners. Quinones ended up striking out nine batters in five innings for the win.

The Yard Goats scored a run in the seventh inning as Jose Gomez led off the inning with a double and scored on an RBI grounder by Jameson Hannah to make it 2-1. The Fisher Cats got an insurance run in the eighth on Chavez Young's solo home run, giving New Hampshire a 3-1 lead.

The Yard Goats made it a 3-2 game with a run in the ninth. Jose Gomez singled, took second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on another wild pitch and scored on a wild pitch to make it a 3-2 game. Matt Hearn, who walked, advanced to second on the wild pitch that scored Gomez. Then he moved to third on Hernandez' fourth wild pitch of the inning. However, the righty struck out the final two batters to end the game.

