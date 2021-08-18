Bowie/Reading Postponed
August 18, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Bowie Baysox News Release
Tonight's game at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, PA between the Bowie Baysox and the Reading Fightin Phils has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader on Saturday, August 21st, with first pitch of game one set for 4:15 p.m.
