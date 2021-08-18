Swing for Your Swag Presented by SeibertKeck Insurance Partners Is Thursday, August 26, at Canal Park

August 18, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Back by popular demand, the Akron RubberDucks will host "Swing for your Swag," presented by SeibertKeck Insurance Partners, on Thursday, August 26, at Canal Park.

In 90-second on-field batting practice sessions, fans in attendance can show off their skills and win great prizes by hitting a baseball into target zones in the outfield. Fans can win merchandise deals and assorted prizes, including autographed memorabilia from your favorite RubberDucks players. Any fan who hits a home run over the outfield fence will receive a grand prize of an Akron RubberDucks season ticket package.

Tickets to "Swing for Your Swag" - including a 90-second round of batting practice, a reserved seat and meal voucher - are on sale for $20 by calling the RubberDucks ticket office at (330) 253-5153 or emailing ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com. Additional 90-second batting practice rounds will be available for purchase at the event for $10 each.

For fans not interested in taking swings on the field, spectator tickets are $15, which includes a reserved seat and meal voucher. All fans in attendance will be able to enjoy more live baseball entertainment on the HD video board in right field.

All fans in attendance will pick up their tickets, meal and swing vouchers from a RubberDucks staff member at the designated check-in table at the main gates upon entry to the event. No outside food or beverage is permitted, but Canal Park concessions will be available for purchase.

RubberDucks staff members are available by phone and email to answer any questions or concerns. The ticket office can be reached at ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com or at (330) 253-5153.

The RubberDucks continue a six-game homestand Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 6:35 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators at Canal Park. Tickets are available at the Canal Park box office by calling (330) 253-5153 or at www.akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The RubberDucks season is powered by FirstEnergy at Canal Park, with regular season home games through Sept. 19. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.