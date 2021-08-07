Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Harrisburg Senators
August 7, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE SEAWOLVES (43-39, 7.5 GB SW Div, 4th) VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (30-51, 20.0 GB SW Div, 6th)
RHP BEAU BRIESKE (0-0, 3.00 ERA) VS. RHP MARIO SANCHEZ (2-6, 3.38 ERA)
SATURDAY, AUGUST 7 / 6:00 PM / FNB FIELD
GAME #83 / ROAD GAME #40 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV
UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS
SUNDAY, AUGUST 8 AT HARRISBURG, 1:00 PM - FNB FIELD
RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (1-2, 4.66 ERA) vs. TBA
TUESDAY, AUGUST 10 VS. ALTOONA, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK
TBA vs. TBA
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11 VS. ALTOONA, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK
TBA vs. TBA
LAST GAME
The SeaWolves charged late but could not overcome an early deficit as they dropped their second straight game to the Harrisburg Senators, 7-6, on Friday night at FNB Field. Harrisburg grabbed the lead in the second against Erie starter Elvin Rodriguez, plating two runs in the second inning, then knocked out the Erie starter in the third when they scored three runs with two outs. Erie got on the board in the fifth against Harrisburg starter Jackson Tetreault, scoring their own pair of runs, but Harrisburg went back ahead by five runs when Donovan Casey hit a two-run home run. The 'Wolves got going again in the seventh inning when Josh Lester opened the frame with a double and later scoring. In the eighth Erie got base hits from the first four batters of the inning, scoring three more runs to cut their deficit to just one run. Erie stranded the tying run at second base in both the eighth and ninth innings.
