August 7, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 7, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







RUMBLE PONIES QUIET SEA DOGS BATS - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies held the Portland Sea Dogs to one hit last night as the Sea Dogs were shutout for the second time in the series, 8-0. Kole Cottam recorded the lone hit of the night for the Sea Dogs with a two-out single in the fifth inning. He also caught two baserunners attempting to steal second base.

SEA DOGS OLYMPIANS HEADING HOME WITH MEDALS - Team USA with current Sea Dog Triston Casas and former Sea Dog Jack Lopez are taking home a silver medal from Tokyo after Japan won the gold-medal game, 2-0 earlier this morning. Denyi Reyes and Roldani Baldwin will be bringing back bronze medals with the Dominican Republic. Casas finished the tournament with the most RBI (eight) and tied for first with the most home runs (three) and was named to the All-Olympic Team.

BASEBALL AND OLYMPICS FOR FUTURE GAMES - Baseball was contested in

the Olympics for just the sixth time, the first since 2008, restored at the request of Japan as the host nation. It already has been dropped for the 2024 Paris Games but might return for 2028 in Los Angeles and 2032 in Brisbane, Australia.

VERSUS BINGHAMTON - The Rumble Ponies have held the Sea Dogs to a .211 batting average through 10 games this season. Portland has hit eight home runs and 16 doubles against Binghamton. In comparison, the Rumble Ponies are hitting .277 with 10 long balls.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Sea Dogs are still tied for second place in the Northeast League, but a new team is now in the mix of the top teams in the league. The Akron RubberDucks and Somerset Patriots are currently tied for first place. The Bowie Baysox are tied with the Sea Dogs in second place, 1.5 games out of the top spot. Somerset and Portland have each lost their last two games while Akron and Bowie have currently won their last two games.

ON THE MOUND - RHP Victor Santos will be on the mound this evening for the Sea Dogs. His last outing was his first start with the Sea Dogs 7/31 vs New Hampshire. Santos tossed a seven-inning complete game 7.0 innings allowing four runs on nine hits while striking out five. He did not walk a batter.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.