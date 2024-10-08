Game Day Hub: October 8 at Prince George

October 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks hit the road to take on the Prince George Cougars on Tuesday, October 8 at 7:00 p.m. PT at CN Arena in Prince George, B.C. This is the first of a four-game road trip for the Hawks as they look to build on their opening weekend sweep.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: CN Arena

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks secured a 5-3 victory over the Victoria Royals at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, highlighted by five players posting multi-point performances. Captain Kyle Chyzowski led the charge with four assists, while Ryan Miller netted two goals, and Carsyn Dyck, Tyson Jugnauth, and Diego Buttazzoni each tallied multiple points. Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták delivered a career-high 37 saves, while Portland's power play went 3-for-5. After a tightly contested first period, the Winterhawks rallied in the second and third to close out the win.

Previewing Prince George: Scouting the Opposition

The Prince George Cougars enter Tuesday's rematch looking to avenge their 3-2 loss to the Winterhawks last weekend in Portland. Despite outshooting Portland 40-33, the Cougars couldn't hold off the Hawks in the final moments. Viliam Kmec and Hunter Laing led the scoring for Prince George, with Kmec notching his first of the season in the first period and Laing adding a power-play tally early in the second.

The Cougars will aim to capitalize on their offensive zone time after recording 17 shots in the first period alone. Goaltender Cooper Michaluk kept his team in the game with 30 saves, but Portland's Ryan Miller broke the tie with just three seconds left in regulation to steal the win. -

