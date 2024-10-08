WHL Announces Roster for 2024 WHL Cup

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League, in partnership with BC Hockey, Hockey Alberta, Hockey Saskatchewan, and Hockey Manitoba, announced today the official rosters for the 2024 WHL Cup.

Slated to be contested from Wednesday, October 23 through Sunday, October 27, the WHL Cup will be played exclusively at the Peavey Mart Centrium - home of the WHL's Red Deer Rebels. The tournament will feature teams from the four Western Canadian provinces competing in a round-robin tournament format followed by playoffs.

Tickets for the WHL Cup will be available for purchase at the door - $45 for a tournament pass or $10 for a day pass.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

The 2024 WHL Cup will showcase the top 2009-born players from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

The WHL Cup, established in 2009, is held every season except in years when the Canada Winter Games are contested, and is the first step in Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence for players.

ALBERTA

Featuring seven players selected in the first round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, Team Alberta will look to return to the podium at the 2024 WHL Cup. Defenceman Aden Bouchard, who was selected third overall by the Tri-City Americans, will lead the Wild Rose province from the blueline. Up front, forward Ben Harvey, selected fourth overall by the Prince Albert Raiders, will fuel the offense.

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Winners of the 2021 WHL Cup, Team B.C. will look to ascend once again in 2024, led by defenceman Brock Cripps, who was selected second overall by the Prince Albert Raiders in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. Leading the charge at forward is Victoria Royals prospect Jacob Schwartz, who was selected eighth overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

MANITOBA

The defending WHL Cup champions return to Red Deer in 2024 intent on defending their title. Forward Tyden Lafournaise, selected 13th overall by the Lethbridge Hurricanes, will pace the Keystone province. On the backend, Red Deer Rebels prospect Graeme Pickering (15th overall), will provide a steadying presence.

SASKATCHEWAN

With seven players selected in the first round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, Team Saskatchewan descends on Red Deer aiming to reclaim the WHL Cup throne for the first time since 2019. Forward Kayden Stroeder, selected fifth overall by the Edmonton Oil Kings, represents the top WHL Prospects Draft selection representing the Land of Living Skies. On the blueline, defenceman Calder Hamilton was chosen sixth overall by the Calgary Hitmen.

About the WHL Cup

The majority of players participating in the event were selected in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft or have been listed by WHL Clubs. The WHL Cup, formerly known as the Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup, has been sponsored since 2009 by the Western Hockey League.

Over the course of WHL Cup history, many notable players have competed at the event, including Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point, and New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal.

This will mark the 11th year of the event. The first ever WHL Cup was held in Blackfalds, Alta., in 2009 and featured four of the top eight players selected in the 2012 NHL Draft. In 2011, the Moose Jaw Warriors and Hockey Saskatchewan hosted the event at the Moose Jaw Events Centre. In 2012 and 2013, the tournament was hosted in Calgary at Father David Bauer Arena, the home of the WHL. From 2015 through 2019, the WHL Cup was hosted in Calgary at the Markin MacPhail Centre.

In 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022 the WHL Cup was not contested due to the Canada Winter Games.

Team Alberta is a five-time champion of the WHL Cup, hoisting the trophy in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2016, while Team Manitoba is the defending champion of the WHL Cup, having won the event for the first time in 2023. Team British Columbia is a three-time winner of the WHL Cup, claiming the crown in 2012, 2017, and 2021. Team Saskatchewan won its lone WHL Cup in 2019.

