The Spokane Chiefs and Brett Sports, together with Numerica Credit Union, are excited to announce Numerica Holiday Hoops 2024 supporting Numerica CARES for Kids. This year, Washington State and Eastern Washington men's basketball teams will face off at a neutral site. The game will tip-off on November 21, 2024, at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Tickets are on sale at TicketsWest.com.

Thanks to title partner Numerica Credit Union, a portion of each ticket sold will be donated to Numerica CARES for Kids, a program investing in nonprofits helping to break cycles of generational poverty and trauma.

"Numerica envisions a community where no child lives in poverty," said Kelley Ferguson, Numerica Chief Administration Officer. "Our partnership with Holiday Hoops brings our community together to raise awareness and funding that will positively change the lives of children and families."

Numerica CARES for Kids is a commitment to work alongside community partners to lift children out of poverty. It focuses Numerica Credit Union's giving efforts to support programs that build safer, stronger communities. "By working together for real, lasting change, Numerica envisions a future where all children and their families are financially stable and thriving," said Ferguson. Learn more at numericacu.com/community.

As a not-for-profit owned by its members, Numerica Credit Union knows life is constantly in motion. Numerica is committed to helping its members live well financially by providing better rates, reduced fees, and improved services. The credit union invests time and resources toward fulfilling its core purpose to enhance lives, fulfill dreams, and build communities.

As part of their agreement with the Spokane Public Facilities District, the Spokane Chiefs are encouraged to bring up to six non-hockey events annually to the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

"We are honored and excited to once again team up with Numerica to present this neutral site game between Eastern Washington University and Washington State University." Spokane Chiefs Chief Marketing Officer Dave Pier also appreciates the opportunity to support local non-profits, "The players from both schools will be working directly on a community event supported by Numerica Cares for Kids that will make it a better Thanksgiving for families in Spokane County. We'll have more details to announce in the coming weeks."

Eastern Washington University Athletic Director Tim Collins looks forward to the matchup and the impact on the region, "We are excited to play a regional rival at the Spokane Arena. We believe as a University that we are Spokane County's team, a responsibility that extends beyond our athletics department as we have 50,000 alumni in Spokane and provide over 50% of our region's teachers."

"We appreciate the efforts of the Spokane Chiefs and Brett Sports, along with Numerica Credit Union, in showcasing this matchup that has great regional appeal and more importantly, will benefit so many kids in the community," said Washington State University Director of Athletics Anne McCoy. "The opportunity to showcase our program in front of Cougar fans in Spokane is always exciting for our student-athletes and coaches, and this matchup should be much the same."

