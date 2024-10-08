Cougars Acquire Eger and Two Draft Picks from Broncos for Carlin Dezainde

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Prince George Cougars General Manager & Head Coach Mark Lamb has announced the team has acquired forward Van Eger (05), a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2027 fourth-round pick from the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for forward Carlin Dezainde (04), and a 2025 ninth-round pick.

Eger, 19, has played two games this season with the Broncos before heading to the Cougars. In the 2023-24 season, he played 31 games with the Broncos and compiled six points (3-3-6). The product of Willow Bunch, SK also spent a portion of the season with the Notre Dame Hounds of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) where he owned 14 points (6-8-14) in 19 games.

Dezainde departs the Cougars after playing 160 games for the team and added 96 points in that span (40-56-96). Thus far in the 2024-25 season, Dezainde owns ten points (6-4-10) in seven games. The Calgary, AB product is coming off a career season in 2023-24, where he scored 25 times and accumulated 31 assists (25-31-56) in 51 games played.

"Dez (Dezainde) has turned himself into a real good WHL player that could help any team," said GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb. "It is not a trade we wanted to make but with Ziemmer coming back, the business part of the game comes into play."

The Cougars would like to thank Carlin for all his contributions to the organization, and to the city of Prince George, and wish him nothing but the best in Swift Current.

The Cougars would also like to welcome Van Eger and his family to the Prince George Cougars organization.

