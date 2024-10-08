12 Winterhawks Alumni Named to NHL Opening Night Rosters

October 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to recognize 12 alumni who have been named to National Hockey League opening night rosters ahead of the 2024-25 regular season.

PLAYER TEAM Years in Portland Drafted (Round-Pick)

Oliver Bjorkstrand Seattle 2012-15 2013 - CBJ (3-89)

Dennis Cholowski New York Islanders 2017-18 2016 - DET (1-20)

Cody Glass Pittsburgh Penguins 2014-19 2017 - VGK (1-6)

Adin Hill Vegas Golden Knights 2013-16 2015 - ARI (3-76)

Joel Hofer St. Louis Blues 2018-20 2018 - STL (4-107)

Seth Jarvis Carolina Hurricanes 2017-21 2020 - CAR (1-13)

Caleb Jones Los Angeles Kings 2015-17 2015 - EDM (4-117)

Seth Jones Chicago Blackhawks 2012-13 2013 - NSH (1-4)

John Ludvig Colorado Avalanche 2017-20 2019 - FLA (3-69)

Nino Niederreiter Winnipeg Jets 2009-11 2010 - NYI (1-5)

Henri Jokiharju Buffalo Sabres 2016-18 2017 - CHI (1-29)

Matt Dumba Dallas Stars 2013-14 2012 - MIN (1-7)

The NHL season begins today with a slate of three games, featuring three Winterhawks alumni. Joel Hofer and the St. Louis Blues take on Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken at 1:30 p.m. PT, before Seth Jones and the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Utah Hockey Club at 6:00 p.m. The only game today not featuring any Winterhawks alumni is Boston at Florida at 4:00 p.m.

Hill (VGK), Glass (PIT), Ludvig (COL) and Niederrieter (WPG) kick of their 2024-25 campaigns on Wednesday, C. Jones (LAK), Cholowski (NYI), Jokiharju (BUF), and Dumba (DAL) take the ice on Thursday, and Jarvis (CAR) is set to make his season debut on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.