12 Winterhawks Alumni Named to NHL Opening Night Rosters
October 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to recognize 12 alumni who have been named to National Hockey League opening night rosters ahead of the 2024-25 regular season.
PLAYER TEAM Years in Portland Drafted (Round-Pick)
Oliver Bjorkstrand Seattle 2012-15 2013 - CBJ (3-89)
Dennis Cholowski New York Islanders 2017-18 2016 - DET (1-20)
Cody Glass Pittsburgh Penguins 2014-19 2017 - VGK (1-6)
Adin Hill Vegas Golden Knights 2013-16 2015 - ARI (3-76)
Joel Hofer St. Louis Blues 2018-20 2018 - STL (4-107)
Seth Jarvis Carolina Hurricanes 2017-21 2020 - CAR (1-13)
Caleb Jones Los Angeles Kings 2015-17 2015 - EDM (4-117)
Seth Jones Chicago Blackhawks 2012-13 2013 - NSH (1-4)
John Ludvig Colorado Avalanche 2017-20 2019 - FLA (3-69)
Nino Niederreiter Winnipeg Jets 2009-11 2010 - NYI (1-5)
Henri Jokiharju Buffalo Sabres 2016-18 2017 - CHI (1-29)
Matt Dumba Dallas Stars 2013-14 2012 - MIN (1-7)
The NHL season begins today with a slate of three games, featuring three Winterhawks alumni. Joel Hofer and the St. Louis Blues take on Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken at 1:30 p.m. PT, before Seth Jones and the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Utah Hockey Club at 6:00 p.m. The only game today not featuring any Winterhawks alumni is Boston at Florida at 4:00 p.m.
Hill (VGK), Glass (PIT), Ludvig (COL) and Niederrieter (WPG) kick of their 2024-25 campaigns on Wednesday, C. Jones (LAK), Cholowski (NYI), Jokiharju (BUF), and Dumba (DAL) take the ice on Thursday, and Jarvis (CAR) is set to make his season debut on Friday.
