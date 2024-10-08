Wenatchee Wild Announce Prospects, Scout to Participate in Upcoming WHL Cup

October 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







RED DEER, Alberta - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that two of the club's prospects and one of its Canadian provincial scouts will be participating in this month's WHL Cup, set for October 23 to 27 at Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer, Alberta.

Wenatchee prospects Boston Tait and Trey Tourigny will represent their home provinces in the tournament, while Wild provincial scout Riley Emmerson will serve as head coach for the team representing British Columbia. The WHL Cup is an annual event that features teams representing the four Western Canadian provinces competing in a round-robin tournament followed by playoffs. The tournament also serves as the first step in Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence for up-and-coming players. This year's tournament will showcase the top 2009-born talent from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Tait was the team's first-round selection in the WHL Prospects Draft held this past May, going to Wenatchee with the 12 th overall pick. He will represent Saskatchewan in the tournament, hailing from Estevan. The defenseman is playing this season for the Regina Pat Canadians Under-18 team in the Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League, and has two assists over his first five games of the season.

Tourigny earned an invitation to Wenatchee's preseason tryout camp, and gained a spot on the club's protected list. He will represent British Columbia out of his hometown of Kelowna. The forward is in his first full season with Okanagan Hockey Academy's Under-17 program in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League, and had five points in his first five CSSHL games of this season.

"We would like to congratulate our two prospects, Boston Tait and Trey Tourigny, on being selected to represent their provinces at the WHL Cup," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "It is always an honor to be chosen to participate in an event such as this, and we are pleased they will represent the Wild organization. We also want to wish all WHL teams' prospects luck throughout the tournament."

Emmerson is in his second year as a provincial scout for the Wild, covering British Columbia as the head coach of the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds Under-18 team in the B.C. Elite Hockey League. Emmerson was named the BCEHL's U15 AAA Coach of the Year last season after leading the Thunderbirds U15 team to a 24-5-0-1 record and a provincial title. He was named head coach of Team B.C.'s Program of Excellence U16 team this past March.

"The opportunity for Riley to coach Team B.C. will be a great experience, which he has worked hard for, being involved with Team B.C. for several years," said Mendelson. "Riley is a valuable part of the organization, and this experience will only serve both him and the Wild well in the future."

Team British Columbia has won the WHL Cup on three separate occasions, most recently claiming the Cup in 2021. Team Saskatchewan won its lone WHL Cup in 2019.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Boston Tait, Trey Tourigny and Riley Emmerson on their selections to the upcoming WHL Cup, and are proud to wish them all success in representing their home provinces in the tournament.

