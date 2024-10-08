Broncos Acquire 20 Year Old Forward Dezainde in Trade with Cougars

October 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have addressed their open 2004 born spot on the roster after making a deal with the Prince George Cougars, where the Broncos sent 05 forward Van Eger (Willow Bunch, SK) along with a 2nd pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects & 4th round pick in 2027 for Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) & a 9th round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Dezainde, 19, will turn 20 in December and comes to the Broncos with 194 WHL games of experience, with 41 goals & 61 assists in that time with tenures in Medicine Hat & Prince George. Dezainde also has six career power play goals, three short handed marks and nine game winning goals. The Calgarian is off to a great start to the season with ten points (six goals, four assists) in seven games.

Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie says the team is excited to add a player of Dezainde's calibre to the line-up.

"Carlin is a highly competitive 200 foot player that pushes the pace and puts teams under duress," he says. "He is a leadership guy that brings a lot of playoff experience to our group."

Dezainde is expected to arrive in Swift Current later this week.

Eger played in 72 games all with Swift Current, scoring three goals and seven assists.

