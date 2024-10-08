Kelowna Rockets Assign Defenceman Lachlan Staniforth

October 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets defenceman Lachlan Staniforth

The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have assigned defenceman Lachlan Staniforth to a team yet to be determined.

Staniforth, 17, suited up in two games for the Rockets this season, as well as his first Western Hockey League contest last season. The Abbotsford, B.C. native also played in one playoff game in round one against the Wenatchee Wild.

He will be eligible to be an affiliate player for the Rockets this season.

The Rockets next home game will be on Friday, October 11 when they host the Portland Winterhawks in the 'Pink the Rink' game in support of Canadian Cancer night.

Tickets for Friday's game, as well as all other Rockets games, are available at Select Your Tickets. Puck drop will go at 7:05 PM.

Tickets can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

