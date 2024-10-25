Game Day: Game 11, Firebirds at Storm - 7:07 p.m.

October 25, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

GAME 11 - Firebirds at Storm

Sleeman Centre

Guelph, Ontario

7:07 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds put a season-high 43 shots on goal and Matthew Wang scored on the power play but Flint was beaten by the Sarnia Sting in a shootout, 2-1, on Wednesday morning at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING: NHL Central Scouting released its preliminary Players to Watch list for the 2025 NHL Draft and two Firebirds were included on it. Jimmy Lombardi was given a 'B' grade, indicating a potential second or third round selection while Jeremy Martin was given a W, indicating a potential sixth or seventh round pick.

WORKHORSE: Nathan Day started each of Flint's first six games in net and has now played nine of its 10 games overall. He owns a record of 4-4-0-1 with a 2.54 GAA and a .900 save percentage. Day has played 544 minutes, which is the third most in the OHL and his GAA is the sixth-best in the league.

DEJA VU: For the second consecutive season the Storm have had a star player make his NHL team early instead of returning to the OHL. In the 2023-24 season, Storm forward Matthew Poitras played the year for the Boston Bruins, who had taken him in the second round of the 2022 NHL draft. Poitras had put up 16 goals and 79 assists in 63 games for Guelph the year prior. He totaled five goals and 10 assists in 33 games for Boston. 2024 Philadelphia Flyers first round pick Jett Luchanko has opened the season with the Flyers instead of returning to the Storm. Luchanko has played four games for Philadelphia and does not yet have a point. He had 20 goals and 54 assists for Guelph in 2023-24.

LOW SCORING: Guelph averages just 2.67 goals per game, the second-fewest goals per game in the OHL in 2024-25. Flint is tied for 14th in the league with 3.00 goals per game. The Firebirds have two or fewer in five of their 10 games this season.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Sarnia Sting were fined by the OHL for exceeding the maximum allowed total of three fights on Wednesday morning. Flint did not incur a fine because it was instigated upon in two of the fights...the Firebirds went 0-4-0-0 against the Storm in the 2023-24 season...Flint has lost four straight games and is being outscored, 15-10, during its skid.

UP NEXT: Flint heads back home following Friday's game and will host the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday night. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

