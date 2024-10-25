Firebirds Erupt in Second, Cruise Past Storm, 7-2

GUELPH, Ont. - The Flint Firebirds exploded for five goals in the second period and went on to beat the Guelph Storm, 7-2, on Friday night at the Sleeman Centre. Nathan Aspinall set a new career-high with four points and Cole Zurawski recorded his first career two-goal game in the win.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Flint opened the scoring in the final two minutes of the first period. Aspinall carried the puck behind the net and was blocked by a Storm defender who attempted to pin him on the boards. Aspinall muscled the puck to the far post where Evan Konyen tapped it home and put the Firebirds on top, 1-0.

The Birds then grabbed full control in the second period as they erupted for five goals, the most they have had in a single period this season. First, Aspinall grabbed a rebound off a Nolan Collins shot and shoved it through Brayden Gillispie. Then, Chris Thibodeau gained the zone with Zurawski on his right wing. He fed Zurawski who deked to his backhand and scored, extending the advantage to 3-0.

Flint added to that lead later in the second when Zurawski deflected a shot that Gillespie stopped. The rebound found Aspinall again who poked it home to make it 4-0. Then, after Guelph swapped goaltenders, Zurawski was sprung with a stretch pass down the right wing. He flicked a wrist shot low past Colin Ellsworth and the score was 5-0.

The Storm then got on the board on a Vilmer Arliksson snapshot that beat Nathan Day high. Flint immediately answered, however, as Jimmy Lombardi won a faceoff back to Blake Smith who sent a wrist shot through traffic and in, pushing the lead to 6-1.

Guelph grabbed one more in the third as Jake Karabela notched a power play goal. Kaden Pitre then sent a wrist shot home over Ellsworth's right shoulder to make it 7-2.

Day finished with 35 saves on 37 shots, Thibodeau and Lombardi had two assists and Zurawski and Aspinall both had two goals. The Firebirds improved to 5-5-0-1 in the win while Guelph dropped to 3-6-0-1.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Nathan Aspinall finished with two goals and two assists with four points representing a new career-high...Cole Zurawski had two goals and an assist with three points also representing a career-high...Evan Konyen scored in what was his 200th career OHL game...Nathan Day set a new season-high with 35 saves and recorded an assist, his first point of the season.

UP NEXT:

Flint will return home to take on the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday night. It's Trick or Treat at the Rink featuring trick-or-treating pregame on the concourse and fans can get two free kid's tickets with the purchase of one adult ticket. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

