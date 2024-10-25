Rangers Host Otters in First Half of Back-To-Back against Erie

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers welcome the Erie Otters to The Aud for the second time this season in the first half of a home-and-home series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. with Country Night festivities happening throughout the evening, including music and themed activities.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 AM CKGL

PROMOTIONS

Yeehaw! Saddle up, Rangers fans! Friday's game against the Otters is Country Night. Come cheer on The East Avenue Blue at The Aud on Friday, October 25th, wearing your favourite denim and country attire, enjoying some country tunes, special themed activities, and a showdown against the Erie Otters.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Over the Years:

Friday's matchup at The Aud is the second of six meetings between the Rangers and Otters this season. The two teams kicked off the 2024-25 campaign in September facing off against one another in a playoff rematch, with the Otters coming out on top, 5-2. These two met in the opening round of the 2024 OHL playoffs, with the Blueshirts closing out the Otters in six games (4-2). Over the last five years, Kitchener and Erie have played each other 24 times in which the Rangers hold an impressive 14-7-2-1 record. Since 2019, the Rangers are 9-3-0-1 on home ice when Erie comes to town.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (7-2-1-1)

Second in the Western Conference, Third in the OHL

After sweeping the three-in-three weekend, beating the Niagara IceDogs and then the Guelph Storm twice, the Rangers are winners in their last four contests. Going further back, the Blueshirts have recorded at least a point in their last nine games. The Rangers extended their point streak on Sunday against their Highway Seven Rivals, winning 4-2 at The Aud for Star Wars Night. Despite the Storm jumping out to a 1-0 lead, forward Jack LaBrash scored the first goal of his OHL career in response, knotting the game at one.

Goals from Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) and Adrian Misaljevic saw the Rangers score three unanswered, taking a 3-1 lead, before each team would trade goals in the final frame. On the night, LaBrash, Swick, Misaljevic, and Chris Grisolia found the back of the net while Kaden Schneider recorded his first OHL point (an assist), Misaljevic and Jakub Chromiak added two helpers before Matthew Andonovski and Justin Bottineau each picked up assist tallies in the win. Goaltender Jackson Parsons stood tall, stopping 22 of 24 shots and earning his fifth win of the season - tying him for third-most in the OHL.

Regarding special teams on Sunday, Kitchener went one-for-five on the power play and successfully killed off three-of-four Guelph opportunities on the man advantage. Through 11 games, the Rangers boast a 20.4% power play percentage and have found success on the penalty kill at an 82.9% rate.

Rangers to Watch:

Jack LaBrash recorded his first OHL goal and the second point of his career for the Rangers on Sunday, bringing his point total to two in his freshman season. Last season, LaBrash played in the HEO U18 AAA league (Hockey Eastern Ontario), leading his team, the Upper Canada Cyclones, in assists (24) and points (33). His 24 assists were tied for the second most in the entire league while his 33-point total ranked seventh across the HEO U18 group. LaBrash is a player to watch, as he'll look to pick up where he left off on Friday.

Luca Romano earned an assist against the Otters in the club's first meeting with Erie in September. Though he hasn't recorded a point in his last three games, Romano has been a major piece for the Rangers this season. Through 11 games, the sophomore forward has three goals, five assists, and eight points. His three goals and five assists each rank tied for fourth on the team, while his eight points have him sitting fourth on the team. Romano is a player to be on the lookout to find his way back on the scoresheet on Friday.

Tanner Lam has been an instrumental presence in the Rangers' offence so far in the 2024-25 season. Recently, Lam has been on a heater - totaling six points (2G, 4A) in his last five games. On the season, he sits tied for fourth on the team in goals with three, third in assists with six, and second in points with nine. Despite not recording a point in his past two contests, Lam did score in the shootout against the Storm on Saturday.

CAM REID ANNOUNCED TO 2024 CHL USA PROSPECTS CHALLENGE ROSTER:

On Tuesday, it was announced that sophomore defenceman Cam Reid has been selected for the CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota. Reid, who is first-year eligible for the NHL Entry Draft, has recorded nine points (2G, 7A) in 11 games, tying him for fifth in points across all OHL defencemen and leading all first-time draft-eligible defencemen in points to this point.

More information on Reid's selection can be found here.

SCOUTING THE OTTERS (6-3-0-1)

Fourth in the Western Conference, Sixth in the OHL

The Otters kicked off a three-game stretch against the Barrie Colts on Thursday, coming out on top in a low-scoring affair, 2-1. The victory was their fourth in five games. Playing at Sadlon Arena, the Otters got out to a 2-0 lead with goals from Matthew Schaefer (his first of the season) and Malcolm Spence. Goaltender Noah Erliden earned the rights to the first star of the game after stopping 41 of 42 shots. With the win, Erie improved to a 6-3-0-1 record, sitting fourth in the Western Conference and sixth in the OHL. Through ten games, Pano Fimis leads the team in points (14) while Sam Alfano leads the way in goals (6) and Fimis has registered the most assists (12). From a team standpoint, Erie has succeeded on the power play at a rate of 26.7% and their penalty kill is operating at 84.9%.

Friday's game against the Rangers is the second of three games in a row for the Otters.

Otters to Watch:

Ty Henry (Chicago Blackhawks) has been a productive offensive defenceman through ten games this season, already totaling six assists. Last season, Henry registered seven assists and seven points in 54 games, before being drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the sixth round, 163rd overall. His six assists rank fourth best on the Otters and in their first matchup against the Rangers, Henry recorded two assists on two power-play goals.

Carey Terrance (Anaheim Ducks), who just played in his 200th career OHL game, is another player to be on the lookout for at The Aud on Friday. The Anaheim Ducks prospect (2023, 59th overall) has scored two goals and added two assists for four points in ten games. Last season, the senior had 52 points (29G, 23A) in 56 regular season games. His 29 goals were the most on the team in the 2023-24 season. In the September matchup at The Aud, Terrance scored the game-winning goal against the Rangers.

Martin Misiak (Chicago Blackhawks) has tallied eight points this season, averaging a point-per-game through eight appearances. Misiak has four goals, which ties him for second on the Otters, and added four assists. The sophomore forward for the Otters was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks 55th overall in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft. Last season, he produced 23 goals, 24 assists, and 47 points in 60 regular season games. In the first matchup against the Rangers this season, Misiak scored two power-play goals, including an insurance marker in the third period.

Drafted Otters:

The Otters have three players that have been drafted to the NHL, two that were selected in 2023, and one that was picked from their 2023-24 roster. Carey Terrance (Anaheim Ducks) and Martin Misiak (Chicago Blackhawks) were selected in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft while Ty Henry (Chicago Blackhawks) was taken in the 2024 draft. Additionally, four other Otters players were invited to participate in 2024 NHL training camps: Gabriel Frasca (Dallas Stars), Sam Alfano (Columbus Blue Jackets), Pano Fimis (Columbus Blue Jackets), and Dylan Edwards (Detroit Red Wings).

RANGERS REACH

Support our community while cheering on your Rangers! Rangers Reach 50/50 and game-worn jersey raffles take place at each Rangers home game and proceeds go to support our many community initiatives, including Scholarships, Community Impact Grants, in-kind donations, and more! Your 50/50 and jersey ticket purchases help to make a difference in our community! Tickets can be purchased online anywhere in Ontario at Rangers5050.com and rangersjersey.com.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Friday's game vs the Erie Otters will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 469 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts head to Erie for the second half of their back-to-back against the Otters on Saturday, October 26th, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Following the weekend road trip, Kitchener returns to The Aud for their first Tuesday game of the season - also their special Halloween Game - kicking off a four-game homestand that extends into November.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

