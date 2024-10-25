Colts Top Steelheads, 6-4

October 25, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Colts and Steelheads met for the third time this year, with each team winning a game apiece.

The Colts came out of the gates running, with Parker Vaughan finding the rebound and backhanding home his first career OHL goal 1:34 into the game, Carter Lowe and Brad Gardiner grabbing the assists. Luke Misa of the Steelheads would score two goals to give Brampton a 2-1 lead at the end of the first. Brampton would finish the first period leading 15-9 in shots.

The second period would start with the Steelheads adding another 3:34 into the second period, but the Colts would have no quit. Continuing to stay hot, Brad Gardiner found the opening in the five-hole on a feed from Zach Wigle and Bode Stewart. After recently being given an "A rating by NHL Central Scouting, Kashawn Aitcheson would show the offence in his game by sneaking down into the slot and hammering home his third goal of the season, Emil Hemming & Beau Akey netting the assists. A couple of pump fakes at the blue line and a shot through some traffic would net Beau Akey his second goal of the season, with Cole Dubowsky and Jaiden Newton registering assists. With less than two minutes remaining in the second, Brad Gardiner would find the rebound to get his second of the period and team lead sixth goal. With the offensive outburst, the Colts would lead the shots 26-22 after the two periods.

Considered to be two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Colts and Steelheads battled hard into the third period. Brampton's Spencer Sova would beat Ben Hrebik to get their third goal of the game, cutting the lead to 5-4. With a delay of game penalty by Beau Akey for a puck over the glass, the end of the third period got intense. In his second game back from injury, Colts Captain Beau Jelsma had no panic and battled to the end, escaping a Steelhead defender to get the empty net goal to seal the win.

The win moved the Colts to a 7-4-0-0 record, while the Steelheads boast a 5-4-1-0 record. Brad Gardiner would be named the first star of the game with two goals and one assist; Ben Hrebik picked up his third win of the season.

