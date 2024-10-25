Leenders & Brown Earn Bulldogs a Point in London

LONDON, ONTARIO. Taking to the road on Friday night, the Brantford Bulldogs pulled up to Canada Life Place in London for their only trip of the season to take on the Knights. Friday night also marked Tomas Hamara's return to the Bulldogs lineup following his reassignment from the Belleville Senators of the AHL.

As has become so common, the story of the opening period was Ryerson Leenders, stopping 14 shots and making an early contender for save of the year. With Denver Barkey & Easton Cowan on a shorthanded 2-on-0. Cowan set Barkey on the right for what appeared to be an open net only to have Leenders split across the crease and make a scintillating glove save. The Knights took the lead at 7:22 after a Henry Brzustewicz sent a right point drive towards goal, deflecting off Landon Sim for his 1st of the season giving London the 1-0 lead. The hosts added to the advantage at 17:12 with a delayed penalty on, Sam Dickinson set Easton Cowan off the right circle who whipped a shot over Leenders shoulder to give the Knights a 2-0 on Cowan's 4th of the year. Just 26-seconds later the Bulldogs cut into the lead with Tomas Hamara bolting forward and setting Cole Brown on the rush in the right circle who hit the top corner over Austin Elliott's shoulder, collecting his 2nd of the season and pulling the Bulldogs to within a goal to close the opening frame.

The Bulldogs captured the momentum early in the second period, killing off 1:32 of 5-on-3 time against the OHL's top power-play, while only surrendering 3 shots, they turned back to the offense. Ben Radley sent Nikolas Rossetto ahead on the right-wing side. Rossetto's drop pass found Parker Holmes who took a step inside the right circle towards the slot and scored a picture-perfect goal for his 1st in the OHL, going top left corner over Elliott's shoulder tying the game 2-2 at 4:22. The Knights took the lead back at 16:31 after Ryerson Leenders made the initial stop on Landon Sim, the puck fell for Sam O'Reilly right on top of the Bulldogs netminder to knock in his 3rd of the season taking a 3-2 lead. Before the period was out the Bulldogs equaled the game once again. Zakary Lavoie stole the puck in the right circle, playing on for Jake O'Brien who tossed it net front where Cole Brown tipped the initial and collected the rebound to record his 2nd of the game and 3rd of the season, tying the game 3-3 after 40 minutes.

Ryerson Leenders continued to be the story into the final frame, turning aside 14 Knights shots as part of 38 total saves in the game. Facing a full press from London, Leenders denied opportunities from Cowan, Barkey, Dickinson & Nurmi in the latter stages to help earn the Bulldogs a point, bringing the game to a 3rd straight overtime.

After a Knights shot went wide, Nick Lardis looked to carry the puck up the ice only to have the bouncing biscuit elude his stick and lay dead for Sam Dickinson in the bottom of the right circle where the defenseman launched his 6th of the season to earn the Knights the extra point in a 4-3 OT loss for the Bulldogs.

The Brantford Bulldogs return to action on Saturday night, October 26th, facing off with the division rival Peterborough Petes with a 7:00pm puck drop at the Brantford Civic Centre.

