Generals Dominate Kingston to Close out Two Game Road Trip

October 25, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - Oshawa plays the second of a two-game road trip, playing the Kingston Frontenacs at the Slush Puppie Place for the second time this season. This game was the first with Calum Ritchie back in the lineup after playing the start of the season with the NHL's Colorado Avalanche. Before the puck drop, the Generals were 2-1-0 in their last three games after suffering a 4-3 loss against the Niagara IceDogs on Thursday.

The Kingston Frontenacs were 1-0-2 in their last three, with their win against Peterborough being their first in four games. They picked up points in three of the four losses.

The action started early after Luke Torrance deflected a Luca Marrelli shot to make it 1-0. This would be Torrance's fifth goal in ten games. The Generals would go on the powerplay 24 seconds later, as Tyler Graham was cross-checked into the board and would leave the game. They would not convert.

Beckett Senecke would score on a 2-on-1 with Lauri Sinivuori and make it a 2-0 game after only 5:53 of action.

Torrance would record his third point of the night after Sinivuori scored at 13:18 to make it 3-0 in favour of Oshawa. Luke Torrance would drop the gloves with Quinton Burns, who also collected a check to the head penalty after a hit against Sennecke. Another check to the head penalty would be issued to Gage Heyes at 19:47.

The total shots in the first period were 12-11 in favour of Oshawa.

The Generals would start the second period on the powerplay, with Brooks Rogowski scoring the first goal of his OHL career on a pass from Brady Smith 1:28 into the period. Matthew Buckley would score just over a minute later, with Calum Ritchie getting his first point of the season.

Oshawa went on the powerplay again, as Ben Pickell was called for a delay-of-game penalty, but the Generals did not convert.

The Frontenacs would go to the power play for the first time in this game, as Harrison Franssen would go down for slashing. Although they wouldn't convert on the Franssen penalty, they would get a second chance, as Calum Ritchie would get called for holding. Ethan Toms would score on the breakaway to give the Generals a 6-0 lead and their first shorthanded goal of the season.

Another fight would break out between Zachary Sandhu and Quinton Burns 17:14 into the period, making it Burns' second fight of the game. On top of five-minute fighting penalties and ten-minute misconducts to both players, Sandhu would get the two-minute instigator penalty against Burns, who would receive a minor elbowing penalty.

Emotions boiled over further, with Franssen and Maleek McGowan collecting minor penalties. The total number of shots in the second period were 9 - 6 in favour of Oshawa.

The Frontenacs would score first in the third period, breaking Jacob Oster's shutout bid and giving Gage Heyes his first goal of the year.

Ethan Toms and Jacob Battaglia would get minor penalties after some pushing and shoving. The Generals would give Kingston their third powerplay of the night shortly after, with Colby Barlow getting called for a check from behind.

Marrelli would score to increase the lead by one, but Riley Clark scored his first OHL goal shortly after to make it 7-2. Final shot totals were 33 to 28 in favour of the Generals.

The Frontenacs record their fifth loss in their last six games, and Oshawa marks their fourth win in their last five games. With the win, the Generals improved to 6-6-1 and took possession of first place in the Eastern Division with 13 points.

Oshawa is back home on Sunday against the Peterborough Petes, where SDPN will be hosting a watch party, and hosting a live podcast at the Bond Street Events Centre. Tickets can be purchased for the game, or you can watch the game on Rogers TV channel 10, CHL TV, or on the Generals Audio Broadcast.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.