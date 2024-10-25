Gens Approach Fronts Territory for Friday Night Action

October 25, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals are gearing up for a Friday night matchup with the Kingston Frontenacs for their Hockey Fights Cancer-themed game at Slush Puppie Place.

The Generals are coming straight off of a Niagara road trip last evening where they slipped 4-3. Goals came from Luke Torrance, Tyler O'Toole, and Anaheim Ducks pick, Beckett Sennecke.

The Frontenacs and Generals haven't met since September 27th for the Gens' first game of the regular season where they came on top 3-2. The game was filled with back-and-forth action with goals from Ethan Toms, Owen Griffin and Luca Marrelli.

Kingston is approaching tonight after a 6-4 win against the Petes last evening after a four-game losing streak was snapped.

With both teams navigating back-to-back nights, it will be the survival of the fittest to see who comes out on top this evening. Generals Calum Ritchie may be in tonight's projected lineup after being on the Colorado Avalanche roster the past few weeks, and you can expect to see added electricity on the bench and the GensNation fanbase if he makes his regular season Generals debut tonight.

Tonight's game will air on Rogers TV, CHL TV, and Oshawa Generals Radio.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.