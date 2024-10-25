Three-Goal First Period Propels Rangers to 6-2 Home Victory

October 25, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers' Jack LaBrash and Matthew Hlacar congratulated by team

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Tiffany Luke / Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers' Jack LaBrash and Matthew Hlacar congratulated by team(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Tiffany Luke / Kitchener Rangers)

Game Summary: The Rangers were dancing to the tune of the music on country night skating away with an impressive 6-2 victory on home ice. This now marks ten straight games in which Kitchener has earned a least one point.

Kitchener was dominant early skating to a 3-0 lead after the opening period. Trent Swick got the party started less than a minute into the contest with a snipe from the top of the circles. Adrian Misaljevic followed up with a strong solo effort finishing up over the blocker of the Otter goaltender. It was Matthew Hlacar who capped off the strong opening period for the Rangers as he recorded his first career OHL goal and point. Erie would get their only two goals of the game in the middle frame from Gabriel Frasca and Malcolm Spence. That was also the closest they would get in the game as Kitchener would go on to score three more unanswered goals. Andrew Vermeulen, Luke Ellinas, and Matthew Hlacar, with his second of the game, closed out the scoring in front of 5,772 at The Aud.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

ER 0, KIT 1

0:49 Trent Swick (5) - Adrian Misaljevic, Jackson Parsons

ER 0, KIT 2

10:07 Adrian Misaljevic (7) - Trent Swick

ER 0, KIT 3

17:46 Matthew Hlacar (1) - Cameron Reid, Carson Campbell

2nd Period

ER 1, KIT 3

8:24 Gabriel Frasca (3) - Alexis Daviault, Ty Henry

ER 2, KIT 3

14:07 Malcolm Spence (5) - Sam Alfano, Pano Fimis

ER 2, KIT 4

16:12 Andrew Vermeulen (2) - Tanner Lam, Matthew Andonovski - PPG

3rd Period

ER 2, KIT 5

7:55 Luke Ellinas (7) - Jakub Chromiak

ER 3, KIT 6

18:37 Matthew Hlacar (2) - Trent Swick, Jack LaBrash

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Matthew Hlacar (2G)

Second Star: Trent Swick (1G, 2A)

Third Star: Luke Ellinas (1G)

The Goalies:

Charlie Burns got the start for Erie, who surrendered 6 goals on 29 shots as he recorded a loss. In net for the Blueshirts, Jackson Parsons made 20 saves on 22 shots in his sixth win of the season.

The Numbers Game:

Shots: ER 22, KIT 29

Powerplay: ER 0-4, KIT 1-3

FO%: ER 57.7%, KIT 42.3%

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts head to Erie for the second half of their back-to-back against the Otters on Saturday, October 26th, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 pm Following the weekend road trip, Kitchener returns to The Aud for their first Tuesday game of the season - also their special Halloween Game - kicking off a four-game homestand that extends into November.

Images from this story



Kitchener Rangers' Jack LaBrash and Matthew Hlacar congratulated by team

(Tiffany Luke / Kitchener Rangers)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.