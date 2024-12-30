Game Day - December 30 - GUE vs. OS

December 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Back to the Bayshore.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Parker Snelgrove

30th overall pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection

Given a W ranking on the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch list ahead of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Has 12 points (7 goals, 5 assists) in 33 games this season

Who to Watch - Owen Sound Attack

Pierce Mbuyi

7th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 14 points (8 goals, 6 assists) in 29 games this season

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Owen Sound 1-3-0-0 Guelph 3-1-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Owen Sound 2-4-1-1 Guelph 6-1-0-0

Last 5 Years Owen Sound 17-15-5-2 Guelph 22-13-3-1

Last 5 Years OS vs. GUE @ OS Owen Sound 11-5-3-0 Guelph 8-10-1-0

Last 5 Years OS vs. GUE @ Guelph Owen Sound 6-10-2-2 Guelph 14-3-2-1-

