Game Day - December 30 - GUE vs. OS
December 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Back to the Bayshore.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Parker Snelgrove
30th overall pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection
Given a W ranking on the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch list ahead of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft
Has 12 points (7 goals, 5 assists) in 33 games this season
Who to Watch - Owen Sound Attack
Pierce Mbuyi
7th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Has 14 points (8 goals, 6 assists) in 29 games this season
Head-to-Head
Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Owen Sound 1-3-0-0 Guelph 3-1-0-0
Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Owen Sound 2-4-1-1 Guelph 6-1-0-0
Last 5 Years Owen Sound 17-15-5-2 Guelph 22-13-3-1
Last 5 Years OS vs. GUE @ OS Owen Sound 11-5-3-0 Guelph 8-10-1-0
Last 5 Years OS vs. GUE @ Guelph Owen Sound 6-10-2-2 Guelph 14-3-2-1-
