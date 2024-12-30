Firebirds Weekly Roundup, December 23-29

December 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - The Firebirds returned to action after the OHL's holiday break with a pair of weekend games at home against the leaders from each conference. Flint entered the break as winners of four in a row and with points in six of the past nine and returned to a pair of near-capaticy crowds of over 3,500 for their first two games of the unofficial second half of the OHL season.

First up was the Eastern Conference's Niagara IceDogs. While the Birds were riding a season-high four-game win streak, the Dogs had won their last seven. Nathan Day recorded 25 saves on 26 shots as Flint tamed the highest-scoring offense in the league for a 4-1 victory. Nolan Collins, Urban Podrekar, Alex Kostov, and Chris Thibodeau scored for the Firebirds, extending point streaks to five games for Podrekar, Kostov, and Thibodeau.

The Western Conference's London Knights were in town Sunday for a matinee game. The game remained scoreless through 20 minutes, and Flint trailed only 1-0 after two periods, but the Knights poured on three goals in the third to take the two points in the standings. The Firebirds piled on 38 shots in total but only put one past rookie goaltender, Aleksei Medvedev. Connor Clattenburg scored the lone tally for Flint, extending his point streak to five games (4 G, 3 A). With an assist, Kostov pushed his point streak to a team-leading six games (4 G, 3 A). Day stopped 24 of 28 between the pipes.

Across the two games this week, the Firebirds converted once on nine power-play opportunities (11.1%). The penalty kill stopped four of five chances (80%), including killing off all three penalties against London's second-ranked power play. Total shots across the weekend ended 69-54 in Flint's favor.

LEADERBOARD

Chris Thibodeau remains atop the leaderboard for the Birds with 17 assists and 28 total points. Kaden Pitre tops the squad with 12 goals and sits second overall with 23 points. Nathan Aspinall is third with 22 points (8 G, 14 A). Blake Smith's eight goals are tied for sixth-most by any OHL defender.

COMING UP

The Firebirds have a busy week, with four games in six days. First up is a New Year's Eve contest at the WFCU Centre in Windsor with a 2:05 p.m. start time. Then, they'll begin a stretch of three games in three days with a Friday night home game versus the Ottawa 67's with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. They're off to Brampton for a 4:00 p.m. battle with the Steelheads on Saturday. The week ends in Oshawa with a 2:05 p.m. matinee game with the East Division-leading Generals.

Friday's home game against Ottawa is the first of two Firebirds Fight Hunger contests to benefit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. Sponsored by Dort Financial Credit Union, Kroger, and Sysco and supported by Big Johns Steak & Onion, fans can donate at least five non-perishable food items and receive a free ticket to the game courtesy of the sponsors and supporters.

