Week Preview: December 31 - January 4

December 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Colts will open the week earlier than normal, with the next three games being home, starting Tuesday night for the annual NYE matchup.

Tuesday, December 31st vs Oshawa:

The Colts and Generals have faced off twice this season, with Barrie winning both contests by a combined score of 10-7. The annual NYE game will see the Colts dawn their 30th-anniversary jerseys, wearing them for the fifth time this season. The Colts will look to keep the winning history on NYE going, the last loss on NYE came on December 31st, 2016, vs. Sudbury. Tuesday night's game will see a standing-room-only crowd close out 2024.

Thursday, January 2nd vs Sudbury:

Thursday night will see the Sudbury Wolves make their final appearance at Sadlon Arena for the regular season. The Central Division rivals have squared off six previous times this season; the Colts have a 5-1-0-0 record against the Wolves this season. Click here for tickets.

Saturday, January 4th vs Kingston:

Saturday night will see the Colts close out a three-game homestand against the Kingston Frontenacs. The two teams have only met once this season; the Colts grabbed the 5-4 victory on December 6th on the road in Kingston. Former Colt Ben Pickell will make his first return to Barrie after he signed with the Frontenacs earlier this season. Click here for tickets.

Other notes:

Beau Akey, Cole Beaudoin, Sam Hillebrandt, and Emil all remain out of the Colts lineup as the 2025 World Juniors are still ongoing.

Ben Hrebik's 2024-25 season has been off to a remarkable start. He enters Tuesday night with an 11-2-1-0 record and leads the entire CHL in both GAA (1.94) and SAV% (.942).

