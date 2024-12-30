Kitchener End 2024 with New Year's Eve Matinee in North Bay

North Bay, ON - The Kitchener Rangers venture to North Bay for a rare Tuesday matinee with the North Bay Battalion on New Year's Eve. It's the only trip the Blueshirts take to North Bay this season and the second of a three-game road trip. Puck drop is slated for 1:00 p.m.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Over the Years:

Tuesday's meeting between the Rangers and Battalion is the first-of-two on the season. The next contest will take place at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday, March 14th, 2025. Kitchener had success against North Bay last season, winning both matchups (5-2, 3-2). The Blueshirts will look to take the first game of the 2024-25 campaign on Tuesday, going 2-0-1-0 over the last five years at North Bay Memorial Gardens. Since 2019, the Rangers have been dominant, boasting a 5-0-1-0 record against the Battalion in that time.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (24-7-2-1)

Third in the Western Conference, Third in the OHL

The Rangers extended their win streak to two games on Sunday, defeating the Sudbury Wolves in a thrilling 3-2 overtime decision. After the Wolves opened the scoring in the first period, Haeden Ellis registered his second career OHL goal just over a minute later to even the game. No goals would be scored until the final frame when Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) buried his 16th marker of the season before Sudbury would tie the game on the power play. The contest needed overtime and Adrian Misaljevic played hero, recording his team-leading fifth game-winning goal to seal the deal on a Rangers victory.

Andrew Vermeulen, Carson Campbell, Cameron Reid, and Luca Romano each got on the scoresheet with assists. In the crease, Jackson Parsons earned the first star of the game after turning aside 32 of 34 shots faced, posting a .941 save percentage and holding the rights to his 20th win of the year.

Kitchener had three opportunities on the man advantage, scoring on their final chance in overtime, going 1-for-3 on the day. On the season, the Rangers possess a power play percentage of 22.2%. Sudbury, however, had four chances on the power play, scoring once in the third period. Kitchener now holds an 84.2% success rate when killing penalties through 34 games played.

Rangers to Watch:

Defenceman Cameron Reid is entering Tuesday's game against the Battalion on a three-game point streak, scoring a goal and three assists for a four-point total over that stretch. Last season, the sophomore had an assist in two games against North Bay. Reid leads all Rangers defencemen in goals (6), assists (24), and points (30) while his 30-point total ranks tied for second on the entire team. Reid is having a breakout season and is a player to watch on Tuesday as he continues to have success on offence.

Last season, Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 Rangers win against the Battalion, earning him the third star of the game. He'll look to channel that success again in the first installment of the 2024-25 season series. Fast forward to this season, Swick is tied for second on the team in points with 30 and tied for third in the goals department with 14. The forward is on pace to beat out his 62-point campaign from last year and he is projected to reach the 30-goal plateau.

Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) is currently on a two-game goal streak, scoring in back-to-back games against Ottawa and Sudbury. In 34 appearances for the Blueshirts, Ellinas has amassed the second-most goals (16) and sixth-most points (24). The Senators prospect is on track for a career year, already tying his 2023-24 goal total in half as many games. Ellinas will be keen on continuing his recent goal streak on Tuesday.

SCOUTING THE BATTALION (13-17-3-0)

Ninth in the Eastern Conference, 17th in the OHL

The Battalion dropped their fifth straight game, losing 3-1 to the Barrie Colts on Sunday at North Bay Memorial Gardens. It was a familiar face that got the Colts going, forward Dalyn Wakely (Edmonton Oilers), who previously played three seasons in North Bay, scoring two goals to open the scoring. Briir Long would respond for the Battalion, making it 2-1 before Barrie would add a short-handed empty netter to seal the deal. Goaltender Mike McIvor had a strong performance for North Bay despite the loss, stopping 29 of 31 shots faced.

Both teams were given six opportunities on the man advantage in a chippy game, with Barrie being the only side to capitalize on the combined 12 power play chances. The Battalion are operating the power play at 19.3% and the penalty kill at 77.5%.

Following Tuesday's hosting of the Rangers, the Battalion will wrap up their current three-game homestand in the new year on Thursday, January 2nd against the Peterborough Petes.

Battalion to Watch:

Shamar Moses has been piling up points in his last three games, contributing two goals and two assists for four points over that span. Playing in his second season in the OHL, first with the Battalion, Moses has made an immediate impact since being traded from the Barrie Colts. The sophomore has eight goals, 21 assists, and 29 points in 28 games. Producing at better than a point-per-game, Moses' 21 assists rank second on North Bay while his 29 points sit third and eight goals fourth.

Owen Van Steensel scored a goal against the Rangers in their second meeting last season. The captain is coming off a season in which he amounted to 86 points in 65 games, reaching the 40-goal milestone for the first time in his OHL career. Van Steensel currently has registered the second most goals (12) and fourth most assists (13) and points (25) for the Battalion this year. As of late, the winger has two assists in his last three games and should be a player to be on the watch.

Despite the Battalion's recent skid, goaltender Mike McIvor has been standing tall between the pipes. The netminder has posted a commendable 10-8-2 record with a 3.11 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage in his junior year. His save percentage is represented as ninth best in the OHL while his goals against average ranks 13th. The Rangers managed a win against McIvor last season, but he's taken a step in 2024 and will be a formidable opponent if he takes the crease.

Drafted Battalion:

The Battalion have two players who have been drafted into the NHL. Anthony Romani (Vancouver Canucks) and Ethan Procyszyn (Anaheim Ducks) were selected in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Tuesday's game against the Sudbury Wolves will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20) and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Tuesday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

Kitchener will conclude their three-game road trip in the new year with a matchup against the Brantford Bulldogs on Thursday, January 2nd, at the Brantford Civic Centre. They'll then return to The Aud the following night, Friday, January 3rd, to host the Erie Otters for the final time in the regular season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. against the Bulldogs.

