Carson Harmer Named OHL's Rookie of the Week

December 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Saginaw Spirit forward Carson Harmer is the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording three goals, two assists and five points in two games played.

Harmer picked up a pair of assists on Saturday as Saginaw fell 4-3 to the Sarnia Sting. He returned to the scoresheet on Sunday, registering his first career OHL hat-trick to earn first star honours in a 6-3 win over the Niagara IceDogs.

A 17-year-old from St. Mary's, Ont., Harmer leads OHL rookies with 25 points (14-11-25) through his first 35 OHL contests after being selected by the Spirit in the third round (44th overall) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. Harmer spent the 2023-24 season with the Stratford Warriors of the GOJHL, tallying 65 points (28-37-65) in 46 games played to be named to the GOJHL All-Rookie Team.

Also considered for the award this week, Spirit teammate Jacob Cloutier also had a strong showing with a pair of goals and an assist.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Carson Harmer (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Logan Hawery (London Knights)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Carter Stevens (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

