Davis, Hrebik and Harmer Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, December 29, 2024.

Spitfires' Cole Davis Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Windsor Spitfires forward Cole Davis is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, registering four goals, two assists and six points in a pair of road wins.

Davis led the Spitfires to a successful weekend in Sault Ste. Marie, defeating the Greyhounds in back-to-back matchups. The 5-foot-10, 184lb. left-winger notched a goal and two assists on Saturday as the Spitfires shut out the Greyhounds 4-0. Davis followed up with a career-high four-point performance on Sunday, recording his first OHL hat-trick along with an assist in Windsor's high-scoring 10-6 victory over the Soo.

An 18-year-old from Sutton, Ont., Davis has registered 15 goals, 12 assists and 27 points in 30 games played so far this season. Selected by the Spitfires in the fourth round (65th overall) of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, Davis has tallied 70 points (36-34-70) in 98 games played over three seasons.

Also considered for the award this week, Spitfires teammate and Washington Capitals prospect Ilya Protas posted a goal and four assists in the victories. OHL Rookie of the Week Carson Harmer of the Saginaw Spirit was also a standout, recording five points (3-2-5) in two contests.

Colts' Ben Hrebik Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Ben Hrebik of the Barrie Colts is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .958 save percentage in a pair of outings.

Hrebik backstopped the Colts to consecutive wins over the North Bay Battalion, turning aside 39 of the 41 shots that came his way on Saturday to earn first star honours in a 5-2 win. Hrebik returned between the pipes on Sunday in North Bay, making 29 saves as the Colts closed out the Battalion with a 3-1 victory.

The 18-year-old from Milton, Ont. has appeared in 15 games with the Colts this season, posting a 11-2-1-0 record, along with a league-best 1.96 goals-against average and .942 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 199Ib. netminder was selected by Barrie in the ninth round (173rd overall) of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, and spent last season with the OJHL's Burlington Cougars.

Spirit's Carson Harmer Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Saginaw Spirit forward Carson Harmer is the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording three goals, two assists and five points in two games played.

Harmer picked up a pair of assists on Saturday as Saginaw fell 4-3 to the Sarnia Sting. He returned to the scoresheet on Sunday, registering his first career OHL hat-trick to earn first star honours in a 6-3 win over the Niagara IceDogs.

A 17-year-old from St. Mary's, Ont., Harmer leads OHL rookies with 25 points (14-11-25) through his first 35 OHL contests after being selected by the Spirit in the third round (44th overall) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. Harmer spent the 2023-24 season with the Stratford Warriors of the GOJHL, tallying 65 points (28-37-65) in 46 games played to be named to the GOJHL All-Rookie Team.

Also considered for the award this week, Spirit teammate Jacob Cloutier also had a strong showing with a pair of goals and an assist.

