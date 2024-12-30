Firebirds Team with Food Bank of Eastern Michigan for Annual Firebirds Fight Hunger Campaign

December 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds are teaming up with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and their agency partners for the annual Firebirds Fight Hunger campaign, aiming to support local families in need during the winter season. Fans attending the Firebirds games on January 3 and January 10 will have the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items and help make a meaningful impact in the community.

The Firebirds are encouraging fans to bring non-perishable food items such as canned vegetables, pasta, rice, and protein-rich foods to the Dort Financial Center box office. Fans may exchange five food items for a free ticket to either game, courtesy of game night sponsors Dort Financial Credit Union, Kroger and Sysco.

"We are proud of our long-standing partnership with the Food Bank through the Firebirds Fight Hunger program," Firebirds President Jeremy Torrey said. "Thanks to the very generous support of our sponsors and fans, we've been able to make a significant impact in the fight against hunger. This decade-long partnership has been a true testament to the power of community and giving back."

The Firebirds and the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan have enjoyed a strong partnership since the team's inaugural season in 2015. Through the annual food drives, the Firebirds have helped collect vital food to support the Food Bank's mission totaling 71,800 pounds of food. That, combined with donations from the team's 50/50 raffle and direct donations to the Food Bank collected at games, has provided 253,479 meals to families in need. This ongoing partnership has made a significant impact in the fight against hunger in eastern Michigan, and all parties remain committed to supporting their community through this valuable relationship.

"This partnership with the Flint Firebirds is an incredible opportunity to make a positive impact on families in need across the area," said Food Bank of Eastern Michigan President & CEO, Kara Ross. "With the support of the Firebirds and their wonderful fans, we can provide essential food items to those who are struggling, especially during this time of year when resources are often stretched thin."

Since first teaming up in 2015, the Firebirds have consistently worked alongside the Food Bank to address food insecurity in the region. Through various food drives, special events, and fundraising initiatives, the Firebirds have helped raise awareness and gather essential resources for families in need.

All nonperishable food donations will be provided directly to selected partner agencies in Genesee County, as designated by the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. These agencies are committed to fighting hunger and food insecurity. The Food Bank serves over 600 organizations across 22 counties, including food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and youth programs. Additionally, 25% of all 50/50 donations collected during the Firebirds Fight Hunger games will be directed to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.

The Firebirds are celebrating their 10th Anniversary season in 2024-25 and throughout the season the team is expanding its fundraising efforts, with the goal of maximizing the impact on Genesee County and the surrounding areas. The partnership with the Food Bank has long been part of the team's community outreach efforts, allowing players, staff, and fans to unite in making a positive impact on the lives of their neighbors.

