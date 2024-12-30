The Road Ahead: Ringing in the New Year

December 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Brantford Bulldogs (18-13-3-0) returned from their holiday break with a statement 8-2 victory over the Owen Sound Attack last Saturday, and will look to keep up their winning ways with four more games this week.

Here's a look at each game this upcoming week as the calendar flips to 2025.

Game 1: Tuesday, December 31st @ Erie Otters

The Bulldogs open up the week with their first trip of the season to Erie. It's their second and final game against the Otters (17-10-3-1) during the 2024-25 season, and Erie leads the season series 1-0.

Storyline to watch:

In a New Year's Eve matchup, the Bulldogs look to bounce back from their early-November defeat to the Otters, where Erie took a 4-3 victory in Brantford. In that November defeat, Team USA World Junior member Carey Terrance and top NHL Draft prospect Malcolm Spence each recorded a goal and an assist for Erie.

This time around, the Bulldogs look to even the series against an Otters team who is missing Terrance, as well as top defenseman Matthew Schaefer, who suffered an unfortunate injury at the World Juniors in a game against Latvia.

Game 2: Thursday, January 2nd vs Kitchener Rangers

The Bulldogs are back at the Civic Centre for their second game of the week and for their first game of 2025, where they host the Kitchener Rangers (24-7-2-1). Kitchener leads the season series 1-0.

Storyline to watch:

The Bulldogs look to get off to 2025 on the right foot as they face their rivals from the other end of Highway 24. Kitchener took the opening game of the season series between these two teams with a 6-3 win, and the Bulldogs will look to even things up at one win apiece, as this will be the last time they face the Rangers this season.

Marek Vanacker scored his first of the year in that earlier loss to Kitchener on a beautiful short-handed effort, and he and the Bulldogs will look for more on Thursday.

Game 3: Friday, January 3rd @ Sarnia Sting

The busy week continues for the Bulldogs as they'll travel down to Sarnia for a Friday night matchup with the Sting (12-18-2-5). The Bulldogs are 1-0 against Sarnia this season.

Storyline to watch:

The Bulldogs will be wrapping up three season series in three games this week, closing things out with the Otters, Rangers, and now the Sting. After a dominant 5-1 win over Sarnia in October, the Bulldogs have a chance to sweep the season series with the Sting on Friday night.

Nick Lardis recorded a hat-trick and Ryerson Leenders stopped 26 shots in that October victory, and will look to do the same on Friday.

Game 4: Sunday, January 5th vs Ottawa 67s

The Bulldogs will wrap up their week on Sunday against divisional rivals, the Ottawa 67s (14-13-2-5). Brantford is 1-0 vs Ottawa this season.

Storyline to watch:

The first and only matchup so far between these two teams came in in mid-October, where Brantford silenced the Ottawa crowd with a 6-3 victory. After last year's first-round loss at the hands of the 67s, the Bulldogs will look to keep turning the tide on this East Division rivalry.

A four-point effort from Calvin Crombie, as well as a perfect 3/3 on the penalty kill led the way for Brantford in the last game, and Crombie and the Bulldogs will look for another win on Sunday, and to keep Ottawa's league-leading power play off the scoresheet once again.

