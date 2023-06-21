Game Cancelled: River Cats at Express
June 21, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Due to inclement weather in the area and on the forecast, Wednesday's game two between the Sacramento River Cats and Round Rock Express has been cancelled.
While both teams arrived in the dugout and took to the field to prepare for warmups, a storm moved in and put a halt to those plans. Though there was not much rain, thunder and lightning persisted and ultimately were enough to call the contest off after a delay of just over an hour. With the first half already decided, the contest has been cancelled with no plans to be made up.
Game three of this series will get underway from Dell Diamond on Thursday at 5:05 p.m. (PT).
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2023
- Game Cancelled: River Cats at Express - Sacramento River Cats
- Wednesday's Round Rock Versus Sacramento Game Cancelled - Round Rock Express
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at El Paso (5:35 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 21, 2023 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Reno Aces Announce Promotions for July of the 2023 Home Schedule - Reno Aces
- Six Home Runs Help Sugar Land Slug Their Way to 12-11 Victory - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- El Paso Edges Tacoma 12-11 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Chihuahuas Nip Rainiers in 9th 6-Run Tacoma 8th Answered by El Paso Walk-off - Tacoma Rainiers
- Four-Run Ninth Not Enough for Cats Against Express - Sacramento River Cats
- Jo Adell Hits Monster Home Run Tuesday Night - Salt Lake Bees
- Express Win Fifth Straight Game After 15-6 Win Over Sacramento - Round Rock Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.