Game Cancelled: River Cats at Express

June 21, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Due to inclement weather in the area and on the forecast, Wednesday's game two between the Sacramento River Cats and Round Rock Express has been cancelled.

While both teams arrived in the dugout and took to the field to prepare for warmups, a storm moved in and put a halt to those plans. Though there was not much rain, thunder and lightning persisted and ultimately were enough to call the contest off after a delay of just over an hour. With the first half already decided, the contest has been cancelled with no plans to be made up.

Game three of this series will get underway from Dell Diamond on Thursday at 5:05 p.m. (PT).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.