Reno Aces Announce Promotions for July of the 2023 Home Schedule

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces released their promotional schedule today for all July home games. The club will host a total of 12 games throughout the month, taking on the Tacoma Rainiers and Oklahoma City Dodgers. Full details:

Special Events

Independence Day Celebration presented by KTVN 2 News and KBUL 98.1 FM - Tuesday, July 4th.

Featuring a post-game firework show, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

The Aces will wear special "Stars & Stripes" caps to commemorate the occasion, with replicas available for purchase in the Team Shop.

Dog Day at Greater Nevada Field - Thursday, July 6th.

Fans are invited to bring their furry friends to the game!

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

Micheladas de Reno presented by RTC, KOLO 8 News Now, & Juan 101.7 - Tuesday, July 25th.

The team will take the field in all victory-blue uniforms for the second of five scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion initiative.

Hosted by Guest Master of Ceremonies DJ Juan from Juan 101.7.

Fans are invited to play Lotería between innings by picking up their card at the top of Section 104 pregame.

Concession specials:

Taquito's with enchiladas and crème

Elote corn on the cobb

More information, details, and tickets about the new brand can be found at MicheladasdeReno.com.

Super Saturdays, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Margaritaville presented by The Row - Saturday, July 8th.

Featuring an Aces' Hawaiian shirt giveaway while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to arrive early; gates open at 5:00 p.m.

The Aces will be wearing Margaritaville-inspired jerseys, which will be auctioned to benefit local charities. Fans can obtain a link to big by texting "AUCTION" to 21003.

Jimmy Buffet music will be prominently played in-stadium before, during, and after the game. Video board graphics, videos, and sounds will also be featured.

Magical food & beverage specials will be offered:

Margherita Pizza: cheese pizza with basil and tomatoes.

Pulled Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich with grilled pineapple salsa.

Cheeseburger in Paradise: Hamburger patty with 2 slices of American cheese, 3 slices of bacon, and fresh pico de gallo served with a side of fries.

Tropical Ice Cream: pineapple dole whip

Star Wars Night - Saturday, July 29th.

Featuring a glow sword giveaway while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to arrive early; gates open at 5:00 p.m.

The Aces will be wearing Mandelorian-inspired jerseys, which will be auctioned to benefit local charities. Fans can obtain a link to bid by texting "AUCTION" to 21003.

Characters from the 501st Legion will be in the stadium and located throughout the concourse for fans to interact with and take photos.

Themed food & beverage specials will be offered in the stadium:

Vader Tater Tots: tater tots topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, diced green onions, and house-made chili.

Darth Maul Funnel Fries: funnel fries topped with red and black licorice.

Chewy Burger: 2 hamburger patties with pepper jack cheese, pulled pork, fried onions, and BBQ sauce.

Themed Hot Dogs:

Dark Side: topped with Sriracha ketchup

Light Side: topped with bacon and bleu cheese

Video board graphics, videos, and stadium sounds will be Star Wars themed.

July's Daily Deals will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the month:

July Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5 - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $6.00 and/or add a Tecate canned beer for an additional $4.00.

Wild Wednesdays presented by Wild 102.9 FM - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Coors Light Thursday Thursdays presented by KBUL 98.1 FM - Located in the Coors Light Party Zone, fans can grab $2.00 Coors Light drafts.

Fireworks Fridays presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Super Saturdays presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7- Special Event Night and/or gate giveaway

Postgame DJ Upstairs at Greater Nevada Field - The party doesn't stop even if the game ends! Stay after the game to enjoy live music provided by Amplified Entertainment.

Friday, July 7th

Saturday, July 8th

Friday, July 28th

Saturday, July 29th

Family Sundays presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM - $1 Hot Dogs

Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Tickets for all games are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

