Phillip Evans Powers Aces to Win Over Isotopes

Reno, NV - Phillip Evans smashed a three-run opposite field homer in an 8-6 Micheladas De Reno (40-31) win over the Mariachi De Nueva Mexico Isotopes (27-44) Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Evans' fifth homer of the season came in a four run fourth for the Aces, who have taken a resounding 2-0 lead in the series. Reno scored eight runs on nine hits combined in the fourth and fifth innings, including four runs after the second out in the fifth.

Blaze Alexander contributed two hits, one on a hard-hit single up the middle in the third and another speedy infield knock in the fourth. José Herrera kept it rolling with another multi-hit effort. Herrera has been outstanding since his return to Reno with eight hits, including two doubles and a homer.

The Isotopes made things interesting late with a three-run homer from Cole Tucker in the eighth. Aces standout closer Justin Martínez posted a scoreless ninth to earn his fifth save in five tries. Martínez has allowed one earned run over his last 22 1/3 innings dating back to April 16th.

Reno and Albuquerque continue their series Thursday night at 6:35 p.m PT.

Aces Notables:

- Phillip Evans: 1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI

- Blaze Alexander: 2-for-4, 2 R

- José Herrera: 2-for-2, 2B, RBI, BB

- Kevin Ginkel: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 3 K

- Justin Martínez: 1.0 IP, 0 R/ER

The Aces continue their six-game series with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, Thursday evening at 6:35 p.m. PT at Greater Nevada Field.

