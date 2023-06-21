Wednesday's Round Rock Versus Sacramento Game Cancelled
June 21, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Wednesday night's game between the Round Rock Express (41-29) and Sacramento River Cats (33-37) at Dell Diamond has been cancelled.
Due to heavy rainfall in the area, the game against the two teams will not be made up as both teams are eliminated from first-half playoff contention. The two teams will continue their series on Thursday, June 22, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.
Purchased tickets and parking may be exchanged to another Sunday through Thursday game (excluding Tuesday, July 4) for the 2023 season. Please fill out this form to choose your make-up game. Tickets and parking will be emailed to you.
