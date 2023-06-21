Wednesday's Round Rock Versus Sacramento Game Cancelled

June 21, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Wednesday night's game between the Round Rock Express (41-29) and Sacramento River Cats (33-37) at Dell Diamond has been cancelled.

Due to heavy rainfall in the area, the game against the two teams will not be made up as both teams are eliminated from first-half playoff contention. The two teams will continue their series on Thursday, June 22, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

Purchased tickets and parking may be exchanged to another Sunday through Thursday game (excluding Tuesday, July 4) for the 2023 season. Please fill out this form to choose your make-up game. Tickets and parking will be emailed to you.

Single game tickets as well as full season and mini seasonmembership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.