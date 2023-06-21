OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 21, 2023

June 21, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Las Vegas Aviators (32-38) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (48-21)

Game #70 of 149/First Half #70 of 74/Home #34 of 74

Pitching Probables: LV-RHP Freddy Tarnok (0-0, 0.00) vs. OKC-LHP Bryan Hudson (4-0, 2.17)

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their series against the Las Vegas Aviators at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers won last night's series opener to take a 1-0 lead in the six-game series and are 3-3 through the first six games of the current homestand.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored eight straight runs between the fourth and eighth innings on the way to a 10-5 win over Las Vegas Tuesday night. The Aviators grabbed the game's first lead, scoring two runs in the first inning. A two-run single by OKC's Bryson Brigman tied the score, 2-2, in the second inning. The Aviators went in front again in the fourth inning, scoring two runs for a 4-2 lead. The Dodgers answered by scoring two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on a Las Vegas fielding error to tie the score, 4-4. OKC took the lead in the fifth inning, scoring a run on a wild pitch and another on a RBI double by David Dahl. The Dodgers added a run in the sixth inning when Ryan Ward hit a bloop single into shallow left field and Jahmai Jones scored from first base for a 7-4 lead. The Dodgers added three more runs in the eighth inning, including a solo home run by Drew Avans, RBI double by Hunter Feduccia and RBI single by Devin Mann. The Aviators scored the game's final run in the top of the ninth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Bryan Hudson (4-0) is scheduled to open tonight's bullpen game...Hudson most recently pitched June 17 for the Los Angeles Dodgers as he made his Major League debut against San Francisco at Dodger Stadium, allowing three runs and four hits over 2.0 innings of relief. He retired the side in order in his first inning before allowing three runs and four hits in his second frame. Hudson was subsequently optioned back to OKC June 19...Hudson last pitched for OKC June 13 against Salt Lake at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, allowing one unearned run, one hit and one walk in 1.1 innings with four strikeouts. He was credited with the win in OKC's 17-8 victory...From April 30-June 2, he recorded 10 straight scoreless appearances (12.0 IP) with five hits, six walks and 20 strikeouts...Hudson signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent in December 2022 after he made 35 appearances in the Cubs organization with Triple-A Iowa and Double-A Tennessee in 2022...He was originally selected in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs out of Alton High School (Ill.)...In three previous games a starter/opener this season, Hudson has thrown a total of 3.2 scoreless innings while retiring 10 of 12 batters faced overall with no hits, one walk and seven strikeouts.

Against the Aviators: 2023: 6-1 2022: 2-4 All-time: 60-67 At OKC: 27-33

The Dodgers and Aviators meet for their second of two series this season after the teams played April 4-9 in Las Vegas with the Dodgers winning that series, 5-1. Luke Williams led the Dodgers with nine hits and Steven Duggar had seven RBI, including two homers. Jahmai Jones also homered twice in Las Vegas...Three of OKC's wins during the first series were by one-run margins, including a 6-5 win in 10 innings in the series finale...The Aviators won the only series of the 2022 season between the teams July 4-9 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, 4-2, during their last trip to OKC. The Aviators outscored OKC, 43-34, while OKC hit eight home runs in the six-game series compared to Las Vegas' six homers...Las Vegas has won three straight season series against OKC, and the Dodgers have not won a season series with Las Vegas since 2015 when they went 3-1. The Dodgers have gone 0-4-2 in season series with the Aviators since...The Aviators have won each of their last two series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, going 9-3 between the 2021-22 seasons. Las Vegas is 3-0-1 in the last four series in Bricktown since 2016, going 14-6 over that span.

Crowning Achievement: The Dodgers clinched the Pacific Coast League's first-half championship last week as well as a playoff berth. By virtue of winning the first half in the split-season format, the Dodgers will host a best-of-three PCL Championship Series Sept. 26-28 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark against the winner of the second half (or second-place finisher should the Dodgers also win the second half). The International League will do the same, and each Triple-A league champion will advance to Las Vegas for the 2023 Triple-A National Championship Game Sept. 30. This is the first time the PCL season has been split into halves during OKC's Bricktown era...OKC last won a PCL division title in 2018 and the team owns 10 PCL division titles and three PCL conference titles since 1998. OKC will seek its first league championship since 1996 this fall...The first half of the PCL schedule wraps up at the conclusion of this series June 25...Fellow Dodgers affiliates High-A Great Lakes and Single-A Rancho Cucamonga have also clinched first-half division titles. Double-A Tulsa enters today tied for the Texas League lead with five games remaining in the half.

Trend Setters: The Dodgers improved to 48-21 overall with last night's win and have the most wins and best winning percentage among all 120 full-season teams in Minor League Baseball. Only the 51-25 Tampa Bay Rays have more wins in affiliated professional baseball, but have played seven more games...OKC is 26-10 since May 9 and has lost consecutive games just once during the 36-game stretch...The Dodgers reached 45 wins in 63 games - faster than any PCL team since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest PCL team to 45 wins since 2005 was the 2015 OKC Dodgers who reached win No. 45 in game No. 67 (45-22). No other OKC team during the Bricktown era (since 1998) has had fewer than 23 losses through 69 games and the team's best previous record through 69 games was 46-23 in 2015. The team's best record through 70 games since 1998 was 47-23 in 2015...OKC is 23-10 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season with a 17-7 mark over their last 24 home games. The team's lone consecutive home losses this season came during the previous series.

Light Switch Offense: The team's offense has been dramatically up and down over the last seven games. The Dodgers scored 10 runs Tuesday, reaching double-digit runs for the fourth time in the last seven games and fifth time in the last nine games. Between June 11 and June 13, the Dodgers scored 41 runs on 38 hits, marking the most combined runs in back-to-back games by the team in the Bricktown era (since 1998). Then in the next two games, the Dodgers scored a total of five runs while recording 11 total hits. Following that, the Dodgers piled up 14 runs and 11 hits Saturday night before being held to three runs and seven hits in Sunday's loss. Over the seven-game span, the Dodgers have scored 65 runs while batting .394 (61x155) in their four wins but have scored eight runs while batting .182 (18x99) in the three losses...Including Sunday's three-run output, the Dodgers' offense has been held to three runs or less in each of the team's last four losses, while the Dodgers have scored 10 or more runs in each of their last four wins, as well as in five of their last six wins. They have also scored at least seven runs in 11 of their last 12 wins, in 13 of their last 15 wins and in 14 of their last 17 wins...Although they have played at least one fewer game than most teams, the Dodgers' 142 runs scored since June 1 are second-most in the Minors trailing only fellow PCL team Round Rock (143 R).

Feducciary Duty: Hunter Feduccia finished with a game-high three hits Tuesday night, going 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and game-high and season-high three runs scored. He has reached base 16 times in 23 plate appearances over his last five games (10 H, 6 BB) and has hit safely in a season-high six consecutive games, going 11-for-21 with four doubles, six RBI, seven walks and seven runs scored. He's tallied four multi-hit games in his last five games overall, going 10-for-17...This is his longest hitting streak since a seven-game stretch July 4-22, 2022 with OKC.

What a Mighty Good Mann: Devin Mann reached base in all five plate appearances Tuesday with two hits, two walks and a hit by pitch to go along with a RBI and a run scored. Over his last three games, Mann is 5-for-9 with two homers, six RBI, four walks and five runs scored...On Saturday he hit two home runs and finished with a game-high five RBI. It was his second multi-homer game of the season, as well as second in a span of seven games, and he hit his first career grand slam in the sixth inning. The grand slam followed his fifth-inning game-tying solo home run...After hitting four home runs through his first 48 games of the season, Mann has now hit six home runs over his last 11 games. All 10 of his home runs this season have occurred since May 7 (31 G)...Mann has hit safely in 17 of his last 20 games, going 32-for-74 (.432) with seven homers, 11 extra-base hits and 29 RBI. He has at least one RBI in 11 of his last 15 games (23 RBI)...Mann has the second-most doubles in the Minors with 24 this season, while his 34 extra-base hits are tied for second-most in the PCL and his 53 RBI are tied for fifth. He leads all Dodgers minor leaguers in RBI and extra-base hits and paces OKC with 66 hits.

Rehab Report: Relief pitchers Daniel Hudson and Phil Bickford both appeared in last night's game on Major Rehab Assignment. Hudson continued his rehab assignment after spending time with the Arizona Complex League Dodgers. He pitched a scoreless fifth inning with one hit and one strikeout, throwing 12 pitches. He has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List all season due to a left knee injury. Bickford began a rehab assignment after being placed on the LAD IL June 3 with lower back tightness. He retired the side in order in the sixth inning with one strikeout, throwing 10 pitches.

Brigadier Bryson: Bryson Brigman recorded his second straight multi-RBI game Tuesday, going 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. He has five RBI over his last two games, while over his last four games, Brigman is 7-for-17 at the plate with two doubles and six RBI...In June, Brigman has hit safely in eight of his 10 games, going 16-for-41 (.390) with five extra-base hits, 13 RBI and six runs scored. He has six multi-hit games over the 10-game span including three multi-hit efforts over his last four games.

Mound Matters:The Aviators finished with 10 hits last night as the Dodgers have allowed 10 or more hits in back-to-back games, in six of the last seven games and in 11 of the last 14 games. Opponents are batting .319 (165x518) with an average of 11.8 hits per game...Las Vegas scored five runs Tuesday and opponents have scored at least five runs in six of the last seven games and in 13 of the last 17 games, totaling 114 runs (6.7 rpg)...The Dodgers own a 6.30 ERA in June after posting the lowest ERA in the Minors in May at 3.39. In 16 games this month, starting pitchers have combined for just 59.2 innings - a little over 3.2 innings per start - reaching 5.0 or more innings only three times, all provided by Matt Andriese (17.1 IP)...Opponents have scored in the first or second inning in 11 of the last 12 games (20 R/24.0 IP)...The Dodgers have allowed 17 home runs over the last 12 games, with at least two homers seven times.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers have now won eight of their last nine series openers overall and have won six straight home series openers. They have started a series, 2-0, four times so far in 2023, going 4-5 in Game 2 after a series-opening win...David Freitas extended his hitting streak to six games last night (7x23) and has hit safely in eight of his nine games with OKC overall...Including last night, the Dodgers have trailed in 32 of their 48 wins this season. Last night marked their 18th win this season after trailing by at least two runs...Opponents have scored first in six straight games.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.