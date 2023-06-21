El Paso Edges Tacoma 12-11

June 21, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Taylor Kohlwey hit a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday to give the El Paso Chihuahuas a 12-11 win over the Tacoma Rainiers. It was El Paso's fourth walk-off win of the season and the first since Tim Lopes' walk-off single on June 8 vs. Oklahoma City. The Chihuahuas had led 10-5 entering the eighth inning before the Rainiers scored six runs to go ahead.

El Paso's Brett Sullivan and Jantzen Witte hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Chihuahuas' first set of back-to-back homers since Alfonso Rivas and Yorman Rodriguez on April 13, 2023. Chihuahuas shortstop Matthew Batten stole second base in the second inning, his Pacific Coast League-leading 22nd steal of the season.

Tim Lopes went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI and has now reached base multiple times in six of his last seven games. Chihuahuas starting pitcher Ryan Weathers picked off two runners Tuesday. Luis Liberato homered Tuesday and now has five home runs in the Chihuahuas' last seven home games.

Box Score: Rainiers 11, Chihuahuas 12 Final Score (06/20/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Tacoma (34-36), El Paso (30-40)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Jose Rodriguez (1-4, 5.40) vs. El Paso RHP Anderson Espinoza (2-2, 6.12). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

