Gaither's Strong Start Impressive Despite Defeat

April 23, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release







LAKEWOOD- The Asheville Tourists received strong pitching performances from Ray Gaither and Palmer Wenzel Saturday afternoon. It would not be enough to turn things around for the team, however, as the Jersey Shore BlueClaws hung on to beat Asheville 4-2.

Gaither made his third start of the year and pitched a season-high 3.1 innings. Ray scattered two hits and did not allow a run. When Gaither departed the BlueClaws took advantage and scored once in the fourth. The home team then plated three more runs in the fifth to take a 4-0 lead.

Asheville rallied for their first run of the ballgame in the top of the sixth. Jordan Brewer led off the frame with a single. Following a walk to Will Wagner and a groundout from Zach Daniels, Brewer raced home on a BlueClaws wild pitch. Brewer's 14 runs scored is tied for second in the league.

Daniels brought the Tourists closer in the eighth when his sacrifice fly to centerfield scored Michael Sandle from third base. Sandle finished 2-for-3; his sixth multi-hit game of the season. Wenzel kept the deficit manageable with the best outing of his career. Making his fourth appearance of the season, Wenzel pitched three shutout innings and limited Jersey Shore to one hit.

In the top of the ninth JC Correa led off with a single, two batters later Deury Carrasco reached base on a hit-by-pitch. Unfortunately, Asheville was unable to capitalize in the frame and fell for the fourth time in five games in New Jersey.

