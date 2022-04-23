Hot Rods Game Notes 42322

April 23, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Battle for First... In a day decided by the long ball, Bowling Green managed two runs while letting up seven, moving them into a tie for first place in the South Atlantic League South with the Rome Braves. Abiezel Ramirez and Osleivis Basabe each had multi-hit games and Garrett Hiott slugged his first homer of the season, but Rome took control in the middle innings for the third straight game to earn a third consecutive win.

Friday's Notes... Basabe had a game-high three hits... It's his second multi-hit game of the year... Ramirez had his second multi-hit effort of the season as well... Hiott's big fly was the 12th homer of the season for Bowling Green as a team... BG has homered three times in the third, the most of any inning so far this season... Ramirez played second base for the first time this season... Doxakis has allowed back-to-back homers for the second time in his career and season... The first time was against Hickory and was also with two outs in the fourth inning... BG is 5-1 in games decided by four or more runs this season... BG starters are 0-3 this season...

Trouble at the Top... The Hot Rods and the visiting Rome Braves are all square at the top of the South Atlantic League South, with tonight's game set to break the deadlock at 9-4. Greenville and Winston-Salem are tied for third, two games back with a record of 7-6. In the North Division, Aberdeen leads the way with a 10-3 record, with Brooklyn two games behind at 8-5. Wilmington sits in third place at 7-6, three games behind the league-best IronBirds.

Going through changes... The Hot Rods have already seen plenty of player movement through the first six games of the season in 2022. Jose Lopez, Andrew Gross, and Sean Hunley have been promoted to AA Montgomery while Garrett Hiott went to AAA Durham and has already returned. Players who joined the team that weren't on the opening day roster are lefty Joe LaSorsa and righty Anthony Molina, both of whom spent time in Bowling Green last season.

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest-ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switched to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.