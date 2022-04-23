Abel Fans Nine; Claws Win Third Straight 4-2 on Saturday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Mick Abel struck out nine over five scoreless innings and the BlueClaws won their third straight game, 4-2 over Asheville on Saturday at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore (5-9) has won three straight for the first time this year while Asheville falls to 2-12.

Abel (1-2) matched his career high with five innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out a career high nine. The former first-round pick had fanned eight on three occasions last year with Low-A Clearwater.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the fourth when Baron Radcliff came home from third base on a throwing error on catcher JC Correa as DJ Stewart stole second base.

Jersey Shore padded their advantage with three runs in the fifth. Nick Matera doubled home two, giving him eight on the season. Casey Martin then came home on a SAC fly from Baron Radcliff to put Jersey Shore up 4-0.

Asheville cut the lead to 4-2 and put two on base in the ninth but Erubiel Armenta struck out Jordan Brewer to end the game.

Nick Matera had two hits and two RBIs for the BlueClaws in the win.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm. RHP Matt Russell starts for the BlueClaws.

