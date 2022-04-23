Winston-Salem 'Pen Shuts Door to Win Fourth Straight over Greenville

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Winston-Salem picked up their fourth straight win over Greenville, with a 7-6 victory on Saturday evening.

It was the Dash striking first in this tilt, right away in the top of the first inning.

Luis Mieses doubled to bring Moises Castillo around, then Shawn Goosenberg cranked a double of his own to plate Mieses.

The Dash added another run in the second inning, on a Moises Castillo single up the middle to score Caberea Weaver.

Hits kept coming in the third for Winston-Salem. A Harvin Mendoza sacrifice fly allowed Luis Mieses to score from third, and a Tyler Osik single plated Adam Hackenberg. That gave the Dash a 5-0 lead.

Greenville got a run back in the bottom half, on a Nick Northcutt RBI single.

Winston-Salem extended their lead in the top of the fourth. This time, it was Moises Castillo lifting a sacrifice fly to score Jason Matthews.

However, the Drive found their stroke in the bottom of the fourth. It started with an Antoni Flores RBI single, then Cedanne Rafaela grounded into a fielder's choice to score another run. Finally, Matthew Lugo blooped a single into centerfield to add one more, cutting the Dash edge to 6-4 after four.

Another run came across for the Dash in the top of the fifth, when Shawn Goosenberg was awarded home plate on a balk.

Greenville got back on the comeback trail in the home half of the sixth.

Alex Binelas launched a 3-2 pitch out to right field, good for a two run blast as him and Rafaela scored to cut the lead to 7-6 Dash.

The Dash bullpen was dialed in late, as Fraser Ellard worked a scoreless seventh inning, then Edgar Navarro fired a pair of scoreless frames to lock down a 7-6 Winston-Salem win. Navarro earned the save, Ellard got the win, while Yusniel Padron-Artiles took the loss.

